Lawrence Chaney announces new ‘Overweight and Over It’ residency show

Lawrence Chaney has announced their debut Edinburgh Fringe Festival show.

The Drag Race UK winner will bring their brand new show Overweight and Over It to the festival for a limited run.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the shows from See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The mini residency will take place at the Ian McKellen Theatre in Edinburgh as part of the annual Fringe Festival.

Chaney will headline the venue across seven nights, taking place between 21-27 August.

Chaney beat runners-up Tayce and Bimini Bon Boulash for the crown and sceptre of Drag Race UK’s second season in 2021.

Since then, they have been fiercely campaigning for Scottish independence and starred in Tartan Around as part of their Drag Race UK prize.

They also featured in their own BBC series entitled Lawrence Chaney’s Homecoming Queens.

The show features Chaney galivanting around Scotland, taking celebs on the road trip of a lifetime.

This spring will also see the drag star take part in the first ever Haters Roast tour across the UK.

They will be joined by fellow Drag Race UK alumni, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz, as well as stars from the American edition of the franchise.

This includes Willam, Trinity the Tuck, Miz Cracker, Heidi ‘N’ Closet and Kandy Muse as well as fan-favourite and Canada’s Drag Race alumni Jimbo.

You can find out the full schedule and ticket details for Lawrence Chaney’s Overweight and Over It below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from See Tickets.

They’re priced at £17.60 for general admission, while meet and greet tickets with front seating are priced at £37.80.

Lawrence Chaney tour dates