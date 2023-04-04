Hi Barbie! The unbelievably camp official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has finally landed, and it’s a neon pink explosion sent directly from the gay gods above.

Featuring Margot Robbie as the titular character and protagonist, and Ryan Gosling as her plastic, fantastic bae Ken, the new Barbie trailer is just a glimpse into the world we’re all about to encounter.

What we’ve learnt, though, is that Robbie and Gosling aren’t the only Barbie dolls in town – we’re introduced, albeit briefly, to the rest of the Mattel family, including Mermaid Barbie Dua Lipa, Hari Nef as a doctor Barbie, and Emma Mackey as a Nobel Prize-winning Barbie.

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? 🌟 #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/gBKLlF0aCI — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023

The trailer opens with a quick nod to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey film, before we meet Robbie on the soft pink sands of Barbie Land. There’s pink convertibles, baby blue water slides, and what looks like at least one dance off.

In the second half of the clip, we see Margot and Gosling – complete with his gay-in-a-crisis bleach blonde hair, as their car begins to take off and head into the ‘Real World’.

On the Ken side of things, there’s Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa in full-on doll form, while fellow Ken, Simu Liu, appears to have beef with Gosling – and it culminates in a number of very enjoyable, very gay jokes about them all “beating each other off”.

Everybody say “Thank you, Greta Gerwig”.

As far as the actual storyline goes, we don’t know all that much after watching the second trailer. However, since the first trailer dropped in December, excited fans have learnt that Barbie and Ken end up in the real world and have to navigate what it’s like to a be real, not plastic, person.

The term “star-studded cast” is used a lot nowadays, but Barbie is well and truly living up to the concept. Besides the numerous acting legends already mentioned, Gerwig has recruited the likes of Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Sex Education star Connor Swindells, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, and Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera.

That’s in addition to – take a deep breath – Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Entirely unsurprisingly, the gays, girls and theys of the internet are collectively losing their minds.

real cinema is back pic.twitter.com/Tinu5epZLt — Bradley 🖤 (@bradleyberdecia) April 4, 2023

Me leaving work for Easter: pic.twitter.com/hlbkGqk8Km — Twinkl Resources (@twinklresources) April 4, 2023

Barbie opens in cinemas on 21 July 2023.