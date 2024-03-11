Scott Evans kisses Ryan Gosling during Oscars Barbie performance

Barbie star Scott Evans clearly couldn’t get enough of Ryan Gosling’s Ken-ergy at the Oscars, as the actor planted a kiss on his co-star’s cheek during Golsing’s wild performance of his track from the film, “I’m Just Ken”.

During Sunday night’s 2024 Academy Awards ceremony (10 March), Gosling treated the star-studded audience to a rendition of his sentimental Barbie power ballad, decked out in a glittering pink suit and dark shades.

Arising from his seat in the crowd, Gosling, 43, headed on to the stage to join the song’s producer Mark Ronson, and a legion of backing dancers donning black suits and cowboy hats.

Elsewhere in the performance, he offered the microphone to his Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera as well as director Greta Gewrig, while his fellow Kens – Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans – joined him on stage.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

At one point, while all the Ken stars and backing performers were dancing in a line and Slash was hammering out a guitar solo, out gay Grace and Frankie star Scott Evans (aka “Stereotypical Ken”) spun forward and leant in for a kiss with Gosling.

He planted one right on Gosling’s cheek, as the Oscar-nominee carried on singing. Now that’s what we call giving the gays everything they want.

Scott Evans kisses Ryan Gosling because he's just Ken, too.

Earring Magic Ken lives!

#Oscars #OLTL pic.twitter.com/bEeGqTxEQJ — Why Bother? 🤷 (@Quartermaniac) March 11, 2024

While Gosling’s routine got the Oscars audience up on their feet and left them gobsmacked, the actor did leave the ceremony empty-handed after losing out on the Best Supporting Actor accolade to Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.

“I’m Just Ken” also lost out in the Best Original Song category too, but the accolade was instead won by a fellow Barbie song – “What Was I Made For?” by queer artist Billie Eilish.

Ryan Gosling wowed the audience with his performance. (Getty)

Eilish became the youngest musician to win two Best Original Song gongs, after bagging the award for her James Bond single “No Time To Die” in 2022.

Is Ryan Gosling gay?

Though Ryan Gosling may have gotten a kiss from his out gay co-star Scott Evans, the La La Land actor himself is not gay.

Gosling has been married to his The Place Beyond the Pines co-star Eva Mendes for almost 13 years, and the pair have two children together. Gosling has previously dated two of his other film co-stars: The Notebook actress Rachel McAdams from 2005 to 2007, and Murder By Numbers star Sandra Bullock, from 2002 to 2003.

However, the Canadian actor has once described himself as almost half woman, saying that women are “better, stronger, more evolved” than men.

“I’d say 49 per cent sometimes 47 per cent,” he told the Evening Standard in 2016, when asked what per cent woman he feels.

“It depends on what day you catch me.”