Ryan Gosling issued a statement yesterday (23 January) about his Oscar nomination for Barbie, a decision that has divided the internet, to say the very least.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Ryan Gosling said in a statement following Tuesday morning’s Oscar nominations announcement. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Although America Ferrera has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Mattel employee Gloria in the hit 2023 movie, many were left scratching their head over the fact that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and the film’s star and producer Margot Robbie didn’t earn nominations in the best director and lead actress categories respectively.

However, what has really sparked the internet’s ire is Ryan Gosling’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ken in Barbie. And when we say ‘ire’, we really mean it. Pitchforks are being virtually waved.

The hate isn’t directed at Gosling personally: it’s more the symbolism of the fact that a very feminist movie about the issues women face in a patriarchally dominated society has fallen victim to, well, the issues women face in a patriarchally dominated society. Here are a few tweets that sum up how people are feeling:

the Academy on their way to nominate Ken but not Barbie pic.twitter.com/WWwP1Zs0Yw — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) January 23, 2024

it really is kind of wild that academy awards understood the plot of barbie enough to nominate it for best picture but didnt INTERNALIZE the plot enough to nominate the women who put in the work to make it a best picture — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) January 24, 2024

Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office.



Oscar nomination goes to … Ken. #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/mQ8xlYPzc3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2024

greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me… pic.twitter.com/cjzqkmOzYU — Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) January 23, 2024

Me at the Academy for snubbing Greta Lee, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig of Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/syhiO0viHM — Nick (@nm234) January 23, 2024

All I’m saying T is if they’re gonna nominate Barbie for Best Picture they probably shoulda nominated some of them broads that was involved. pic.twitter.com/X1JSrNopxd — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) January 23, 2024

You have to be a leading lady but you can’t be nominated for best actress. You have to be a strong female director but you can’t be nominated for best director. You have to have a wildly popular dance song but you can’t be nominated for best original song. pic.twitter.com/yhlpS4AdTv — Adam (@adamgreattweet) January 23, 2024

GRETA DIDN'T GET NOMINATED

MARGOT DIDN'T GET NOMINATED

DUA DIDN'T GET NOMINATED



Barbie shaped the whole of 2023 and ya'll disrespect these incredible women's work like that??

#Oscars2024 FUCK OSCARS!!! pic.twitter.com/NzWWKYzuxz — Stride |TRAINING SEASON| (@rosesandfire001) January 23, 2024

Even Bette Midler got involved:

You may like to watch

"This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms. This movie not only resonated deeply but also grossed a… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 23, 2024

However, there were quite a lot of voices who rose up to offer a very important counterpoint, accusing the Ryan Gosling Barbie Oscar nomination outrage of drowning out a significant milestone: the fact that ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone has made history as the first native actress of American descent to be nominated.

Is the outrage over Ryan Gosling’s Oscar nomination for Barbie justified?

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle was quick to reference the erasure of Lily Gladstone’s achievement:

Ignoring the first Native American woman being nominated for an Oscar to complain that there should have been more for a movie about Barbie dolls is very, very white behaviour — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) January 24, 2024

Others agreed that the Barbie discourse was ‘very white behaviour’:

This is what all the Barbie Oscar snub discourse sounds like to me https://t.co/BmzaA5tdx6 pic.twitter.com/y9HEo4Hziv — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) January 24, 2024

While others politely pointed out that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie weren’t really snubbed, and that Barbie had quite a lot of nominations when you think about it:

I thought margot was terrific and deserving in barbie and I love greta, but I don't really think you can say eight oscar nominations including picture, screenplay, and two acting noms qualifies as "disrespect" in any way. it was a very competitive year! https://t.co/mFHkkrJFQz — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) January 23, 2024

(It’s also worth noting that Gerwig was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category and Robbie was recognised in the best picture category as a producer, so they haven’t been excluded completely).

But in amongst all of the arguing and vehement back-and-forths, one person managed to get to the real crux of the issue… well, for lesbians anyway: