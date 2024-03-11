The 2024 Oscars were brimming with queer moments that were too good to miss.

From Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person ever to win two Academy awards to Ryan Gosling’s kiss with Scott Evans during the “I’m Just Ken” performance, here are the queerest moments from this year’s Academy Awards.

Reneé Rapp made red carpet debut with Towa Bird

Towa Bird (L) and Renee Rapp (R). (Getty)

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird made their official public debut as a couple on the Oscars red carpet.

Rapp came out as bisexual in 2023 but recently reaffirmed her identity as a lesbian in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, following a “hard launch” on Saturday Night Live.

Billie Eilish made Oscars history

Billie Eilish has made history at the Oscars. (Getty)

Billie Eilish won Best Original Song with ‘What Was I Made For?’, becoming the youngest artist ever to win two Academy Awards.

Eilish previously revealed in an interview that she is physically attracted to women, but said she feels “intimidated” by their “beauty and their presence.”

She also spoke to CEO of Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet and told the reporter “I’ve been thinking about you”.

Ryan Gosling got a kiss from Scott Evans

Gosling treated the star-studded audience to a rendition of his sentimental Barbie power ballad, “I’m Just Ken”, decked out in a glittering pink suit and dark shades.

Scott Evans kisses Ryan Gosling because he's just Ken, too.

Earring Magic Ken lives!

#Oscars #OLTL pic.twitter.com/bEeGqTxEQJ — Why Bother? 🤷 (@Quartermaniac) March 11, 2024

His fellow Ken, Scott Evans, couldn’t get enough of Gosling’s Ken-ergy and planted a kiss on his co-star’s cheek.

Taylor Zakhar Perez talked about kissing Nicholas Galitzine

Speaking to reporter Amelia Dimoldenberg, who managed to get some of the best queer scoops, Red, White & Royal Blue star Perez opened upon about kissing Nicholas Galitzine.

“You know what, he is a good kisser,” he shared, adding: “We had to practice a lot”.

Alex Consani served

Alex Consani. (Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty)

Trans model and TikTok star Alex Consani unsurprisingly served on the Oscars red carpet.

The model wore a stunning black dress and even gave Amelia Dimoldenberg a lesson on how to pose.

According to Consani, the secret to serving every time in photos is to “statueette”, in other words, pose like a statue.

Jonathan Bailey continued to prove why he’s Hollywood leading man material

Jonathan Bailey. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImageGetty)

Gay Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, who has previously spoken out in support of trans youth, describing the “torment” they endure as their lives are put up for debate, looked ravishing on the red carpet.

The Wicked star smouldered in a tuxedo look and looked adorable as he smiled and waved to the camera.

Ncuti Gatwa gave us everything

Ncuti Gatwa. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty)

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa ate and left no crumbs in his incredible red carpet look which featured a silver chestplate and black trousers.

Gatwa took over as the 15th Doctor during the highly-anticipated Christmas Day episode of Doctor Who.

Hunter Schafer simply slayed

Hunter Schafer. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty)

Trans star of Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Hunter Schafer, looked simply slayed in a full-length black dress.

Troy Quane supported trans kids

Troy Quane (R). (Aliah Anderson/Getty)

Animator and director Troy Quane, who directed 2023’s Nimona, proudly supported trans kids by wearing a Protect Trans Kids badge.

Jodie Foster proudly posed with wife Alexandra Hedison

Alexandra Hedison (L) and Jodie Foster (R). (Mike Coppola/Getty)

Jodie Foster and photographer Alexandra Hedison, who have been married since 2014, stunned on the red carpet together.

Foster wore a custom navy LOEWE dress, which featured a sparkle detail on the bottom and attached scarf, while Hedison wore a one-shoulder black gown.