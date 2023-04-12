The eagerly-anticipated season two of Netflix’s Heartstopper is set to introduce plenty of new characters, including new Truham teacher Mr Farouk, played by actor Nima Taleghani.

Excitement is building for the next instalment of the much-loved romantic drama series, which is expected to cover events depicted in volumes three and four of Alice Oseman’s original graphic novel series.

Season one of Heartstopper covered the first two volumes of Osman’s books, with Netflix announcing in 2022 that the series has been renewed for seasons two and three.

Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke), an out gay teenager who finds himself falling in love with Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player at his school.

Here’s what we know about Nima Taleghani, who will play the character of Mr Farouk in season two.

Nima Taleghani plays teacher Mr Farouk in Heartstopper season 2

British actor Nima Taleghani will play Mr Youssef Farouk in Heartstopper season two.

Fans of the graphic novels will know Mr Farouk is a science teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school Truham, who takes a no-nonsense approach to education.

Being gay himself, Mr Farouk goes on a journey of self-discovery in the graphic novels as he struggles with regret over his own difficult teen years, which led to him being in the closet until his mid-twenties.

In September 2022 Taleghani posted an image of the Heartstopper cast, with the caption: “Happy Heartstopper gang. Man Like Mr Farouk.”

Nima Taleghani is an actor and writer who has more than 22,000 followers on Instagram. His Instagram page is strictly professional he uses it to post shots from his various rehearsals.

Taleghani is represented by United Agents where he can be booked for acting, VoiceOver, film, tv and theatre work.

According to United Agents, Taleghani is current under commission by Ambassador’s Theatre Group to write his debut play. He is also a Jamie Lloyd Company associate.

Fandom states that Taleghani was brought up in north London and studied at Warwick University. He then went on to study a Masters in English at UCL.

What else has Nima Taleghani acted in?

Nima Taleghani has an impressive acting CV that boasts stage, TV, film and radio appearances.

Taleghani has performed in Macbeth as Lenox, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Romeo and Juliet as Abraham at the Royal Exchange Theatre.

He has also played in BBC’s Casualty as Blend Ali, and in the channel’s Danny Boy as Mazin Younis.

Who else is joining Heartstopper season two?

In her first professional acting role, Leila Khan will play Higgs school student, Sahar Zahid, while Jack Barton, who has appeared in The Pursuit of Love, will play Nick’s older brother David.

Actor Bradley Riches, who made a brief appearance in season one as an unnamed character, will play Truman student, James McEwan.

The new additions will star alongside the existing characters including Kit Connor, who will be returning as Nick, and Joe Locke, who will be back as Charlie.