The Netflix adaptation of Heartstopper has fast become a modern LGBTQ+ classic, with fans instantly becoming obsessed with teen lovebirds Nick (played by Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) – but season two is set to introduce a whole host of new supporting characters, including Nick’s older brother David Nelson, played by Jack Barton.

Netflix has announced several new cast members for season two, which is set to land land on Netflix in 2023. As well as Barton, Leila Khan has been cast as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as Truham student James McEwan and Nima Taleghani as schoolteacher Mr Farouk.

As we wait for the next instalment of the coming-of-age queer classic to hit our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Jack Barton and Heartstopper series two.

Who is Jack Barton, who plays Heartstopper’s David Nelson?

Barton’s role on Heartstopper will not be his first time in a Netflix series, with the actor taking on the role of Foldo in The Letter for the King in 2020.

He has also appeared in War of the Worlds, The Pursuit of Love and Grantchester.

Commenting on his casting announcement, Barton wrote on Instagram: “Super stoked to be joining the Heartstopper family as the cuddly, fuzzy fluffball that is David Nelson.

“The show’s an absolute gem, and everyone I’ve met so far is absurdly kind. Honoured to be a part of it”.

Kit Connor, who plays David’s on-screen brother Nick, added to the wholesome vibes by commenting under Barton’s post: “big brother!!!”

What do we know about David Nelson?

Barton’s role as David Nelson on Heartstopper is expected to be a negative one, with reports claiming that David does not appear supportive of Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

Reader of the graphic novels will know that the original books depict David as biphobic and homophobic, positioning him as one of the story’s main antagonists after he learns that his younger brother is bisexual and dating a boy.

While it’s not yet known how closely season two will follow the graphic novels, season one was a largely faithful adaptation, so it’d fair to assume that David Nelson’s presence will not lead to sunshine and smiles for young lovebirds Nick and Charlie.

What do we know about Heartstopper season two?

Alice Oseman, author of the Heartstopper graphic novels which the Netflix series is based on, has given away a few clues about the show’s second series, claiming that the next season of the show may explore “darker issues”.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the 28-year-old author said the show will “explore darker issues while keeping the tone so optimistic and hopeful”.

“That has been, like, the struggle of writing it for me the whole way through,” she said.

Oseman said she’s been able to be “very candid about mental health” in the books and explore it in a “real way” that is not “intensely triggering or really dark and horrible to read or watch”.

She added in an interview with PinkNews that if viewers have read volume three of the graphic novels “you’ll know that there are certain things coming”.

“I’m really excited for people to see our mental health storyline in Heartstopper. I think it’ll bring something quite different. I’m excited to see what people think,” she said.

“We will be following the story of the comics quite closely, but also expanding on and exploring other characters… There’s also so many surprises in store. I can’t wait.”

Fans have also seen sneak-peeks of photos and videos from Heartstopper’s second season, including a clue that Nick and Charlie could be visiting Paris in the upcoming series.

Heartstopper Season 2 is officially in production and a few people wanted to say "hi" pic.twitter.com/7MQ1NWhqkx — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2022

Will there be a Heartstopper season three?

Viewers of the teenage romance series will be happy to know that it has been renewed for seasons two and three, with season two expected to air on Netflix in 2023.

“We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true,” executive producer Patrick Walters said in a statement.

“I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”