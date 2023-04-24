Lesbian Visibility Week is here – and there’s no better time to celebrate famous lesbians who are visible, proud and working to create a more inclusive world for all.

Founded by DIVA publisher Linda Riley “both to celebrate lesbians and show solidarity with all LGBT+ women and non-binary people in our community”, Lesbian Visibility Week runs from 24 April to 30 April.

Whether you’re a lesbian or not, get inspired by our list of incredible, trailblazing women who love women.

Billie Jean King: The 79-year-old former world-class tennis player has used her platform on numerous occasions to speak up for LGBTQ+ rights.

Brittney Griner: The two-time Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player who was recently freed after spending several “gruelling” months in a Russian prison on drug charges. Her release was celebrated by her wife Cherelle, who campaigned tirelessly for her to come home.

Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia in December 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Deborah Gold: As CEO of the National AIDS Trust, Gold was integral to making PrEP – medication that prevents a person from contracting HIV – fully available on the NHS in 2020.

Hannah Gadsby: The award-winning Australian stand-up comedian uses their platform to speak out about trans rights, publicly condemning Netflix for platforming Dave Chapelle, who made several anti-trans jokes in a special for the streaming company.

Hayley Kiyoko: A musician and actor iconically dubbed “lesbian Jesus” by fans.

Jamie Margolin: A US climate justice activist who founded youth-led climate organisation Zero Hour at just 15 years of age.

Janet Rozzano: A lesbian Catholic nun who publicly declared that God had called upon her to “celebrate her lesbian identity” and LGBTQ+ people “with whom I have journeyed”.

Jayne Ozanne: The lesbian evangelical Christian and director of the Ozanne Foundation, which works with faith communities to eliminate anti-LGBT+ discrimination. A survivor of conversion therapy, Ozanne has consistently pushed for a ban on the practice, despite years of delays.

Lesbian Visibility Week: Conversion therapy survivor and campaigner Jayne Ozanne. (Jayne Ozanne)

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard: A lesbian YouTube star and disability advocate who is raising awareness of the experiences of disabled queer parents after welcoming her son with wife Claudia in 2021.

Jill Scott: The legendary Lioness was part of the England Women’s team that brought the Euro 2022 trophy home, before going on to become queen of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Judith Butler: Philosopher and feminist icon working to show that true feminism must be intersectional, and that so-called ‘gender critical’ feminists are part of a “fringe movement”.

Julien Baker: One-third of queer supergroup boygenius, indie musician Baker has been vocal about rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate in the United States, performing at a benefit in Tennessee to protest the state’s anti-drag legislation.

Karine Jean-Pierre: The White House press secretary, who in 2021 became the first Black woman to host a press briefing in 30 years. She has used her platform to push back against “shameful, hateful and dangerous” attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in recent months.

Kate McKinnon: The comedian and actress was a beloved SNL cast member from 2012 to 2022, nailing impressions from Justin Bieber to Ellen DeGeneres.

Kehlani: The L Word: Generation Q star and musician came out as a non-binary lesbian in 2021. In an extremely relatable interview, they revealed that they had come out after reading a viral pamphlet dubbed “the lesbian masterdoc”.

Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah: Co-founder of UK Black Pride, which in 2022 broke records with over 25,000 attendees. She was recently made an honorary doctor by London South Bank University.

Lea DeLaria: A butch icon who has been blazing a trail since the 1980s, and is still using stand-up as activism.

Lena Waithe: The screenwriter, producer and actor works to recruit more people of colour and queer artists in the film and television industries.

Lena Waithe attends the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lily Tomlin: The comedian, actor and Grace & Frankie star who has spoken out against anti-trans legislation in Florida, calling the bills a “travesty”.

Linda Riley: Publisher of DIVA magazine and the architect of Lesbian Visibility Week.

Liz Carr: British actor, comedian and disability rights activist.

Mary Trump: Donald Trump’s lesbian niece, who campaigned tirelessly to get her uncle out of office.

Megan Rapinoe: The US soccer star has become a figurehead in the fight for equal pay for athletes, speaking on the issue before Congress in 2021. Rapinoe has also stood up for trans rights, slamming trans sports bans in the United States.

Mhairi Black: The youngest MP to be elected to the UK’s House of Commons, often standing up for trans rights, and fighting for reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.

Raven-Symoné: Iconic Disney star, who in 2022 pressured her own employer to condemn Florida’s hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Rosie Jones: British comedian and actor with cerebral palsy, fighting for greater disability representation in the comedy industry.

Sarah Paulson: The American Horror Story actor has spoken out about the need for police reform in the United States, once iconically told JK Rowling to “shut up”, and – along with long-time partner Holland Taylor – provides ultimate “relationship goals”.

Tegan and Sara: Twin musicians Tegan Quin and Sara Quin form a Grammy-winning band that has released 10 studio albums. The pair often speak out about LGBTQ+ rights, and in 2016 started a foundation to support queer women and girls.

Wanda Sykes: An actor, comedian and writer using her platform to fight for LGBTQ+ equality for all queer people, not “just white gay men”.