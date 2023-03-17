Actor and activist Lily Tomlin has slammed Florida governor Ron DeSantis over his continued attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

The Grace and Frankie actor addressed two proposed anti-trans bills which are being pushed as an expansion of the Republican state’s already harmful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill.

The bills would target trans youth and those who support them. One prohibits teachers and students from using their preferred name and pronouns up until the eight grade.

The other, SB 254, would allow courts and even anti-trans family members to take custody of a trans person if they believe their families are supporting them in receiving gender-affirming healthcare.

These bills are just two in a bout of anti-trans legislation sweeping the US, with president Joe Biden condemning their introduction as “close to sinful”.

Lily Tomlin, 83, has followed in his footsteps, criticising right-wing Florida governor DeSantis.

“I mean, limiting any group’s rights is a travesty. People cannot push backwards to that,” she told Yahoo Entertainment.

Jane Wagner (L) with wife Lily Tomlin (R). (Getty)

She continued: “It’s insane. I don’t know what DeSantis hopes to do in Florida, and I can’t believe he can marshal that many people to support him. Because most people know when injustice is being done. They sense it themselves, whether they even accept your point of view or not.

“At least they would be equivocating. They would just say, ‘Well, that’s what that group of people wants. You know, they’re not harming anyone.'”

Tomlin has been with wife Jane Wagner for 52 years. They were wed 10 years ago, after equal marriage became legal in California.

“I just don’t understand it,” Tomlin added, “I don’t understand this whole plowing backwards that so many people doing in the country. Thank God it’s not a majority yet, and I’m sure it will not become one.”

Other celebrities and drag stars have also spoken out against the concerning direction LGBTQ+ rights are careening towards in the US. Melissa McCarthy, RuPaul, Stephen Colbert and Laverne Cox, among others, are using their platforms to call out anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.