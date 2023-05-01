Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez joins American Horror Story: ‘Scream queen era!’

Pose star and trans icon Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is joining American Horror Story season 12, and fans are more than ready to see her slay.

After making history in 2022 as the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe for her role as Ballroom house mother Blanca in Pose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has become one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Over the past couple of months alone, she’s become the face of Charlotte Tilbury, spoken passionately about trans rights during Variety’s Power of Women event and is currently hard at work filming the second season of Apple TV+’s Loot.

And the actor isn’t slowing down any time soon, as she’s gracing our screens by joining upcoming season of American Horror Story, the hugely popular FX crime anthology series helmed by Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Although her role is being kept under wraps for the time being, she confirmed her casting on Instagram with a screenshot of a Deadline announcement alongside the caption: “Guess the cat’s out the bag.”

Based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel, Delicate Condition, the new instalment will reportedly follow a woman who is increasingly paranoid that a sinister force is trying to end her pregnancy, and has been hailed as a feminist update to cult horror classic Rosemary’s Baby.

The new season already has a stellar cast, too, with the likes of mega reality star Kim Kardashian, veteran scream queen Emma Roberts and queer icon Cara Delevingne signing up for cameo appearances.

“Delicate” is definitely the catchphrase of the season, with both Kim K and Roberts posting a teaser with the word, while Delevingne sent the internet into a tailspin when photos emerged of her wearing a sickening outfit on set. Like seriously, the fashion moment of 2023.

We have no doubt Rodriquez is going to bring her own queer vibes to a season with a long history of memorably gay scenes. Whether you loved Patti LuPone singing in a gay bathhouse as cabaret performer Kathy Pizazz, Lady Gaga’s vampire countess or Dylan McDermott’s nude scenes, American Horror Story has undoubtedly been a show for the gays since 2011.

Naturally, fans are are more than ready to see Rodriguez bring all her mother energy to the new role.

“Mother has arrived,” one fan wrote, while another added: “This season is gonna EAT.”

“This season is really saying IM GONNA GIVE THE GAYS ALL THEY WANT,” a third fan wrote.

Over in her Instagram comments, meanwhile, Rodriguez’s announcement sent fans into a frenzy.

“ICONNNN” one fan posted, while another added: “Scream queen era.”

Whether she is a scream queen, mother or anything in between, one thing is for sure – we’ll be tuning in.

American Horror Story season 12 returns this summer.