Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of American Horror Story season 12, sending the internet into meltdown.

Yes, really. The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, billionaire entrepreneur and podcaster is tapping into her acting roots for a “terrifying” role in the twelfth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s cult horror series, opposite regular star Emma Roberts.

The show, which first aired in 2011, is a horror anthology series set in a new haunted location and with a fresh cast of characters every season. Kardashian posted a teaser on social media, to the backing track of a morbid version of “Rock-A-Bye-Baby”, and the tagline “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate.”

Although it is unclear exactly what roles Roberts and Kardashian will be playing, the series will be partially based on best-selling horror novelist Danielle Valentine’s upcoming book, Delicate Condition – billed as a feminist update to the classic Rosemary’s Baby.

It will follow a woman who becomes increasingly paranoid that a mysterious figure is trying to prevent her from becoming pregnant. And when she finally does, no one believes her as she is convinced something disturbing is growing inside her.

Season 12 of the FX series, due to air this summer, will be written by actor and playwright Halley Feiffer. Kardashian’s role was specifically created for her.

Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story cast for season 12. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press/Getty)

As for how the unlikely partnership came about, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Murphy has apparently had his eye on the reality star since she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2021 and contacted her last summer.

This is not Kardashian’s first acting gig. Between 2008 and 2013 she played a series of one-off characters: Lisa in Disaster Movie, followed by Elle in Beyond the Break, Debbie in CSI: NY, and Nikki LaPree in Drop Dead Diva.

why are people forgetting that kim kardashian is an ACTRESS! https://t.co/Lv0N6tSRNc pic.twitter.com/SCkn906Jp2 — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) April 10, 2023

After an almost decade-long break, where she mainly starred as herself in various TV shows and films, she broke the acting drought as a voice actor in PAW Patrol: The Movie, as Delores – a role she is set to reprise.

However, the American Horror Story role is definitely her biggest to date. She follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who received her big acting break in season five of the show and went on to have a thriving career, and model Paris Jackson, who starred in the spin-off, American Horror Stories.

She joins a star-studded alumni, including Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Evan Peters, Leslie Jordan, Colton Haynes, Billy Porter, Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson.

But fans are, frankly, confused, with one saying this was “a twist I did not see coming”. Some are wondering if Roberts will simply kill Kardashian off in the first episode.

kim kardashian acting in american horror story was not on my bingo card for 2023 https://t.co/X5Fv54ZQtB — olivia (@Olivia_Crowley) April 10, 2023

Hopefully Kim is the first kill pic.twitter.com/XebwAmpq12 — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) April 10, 2023

Emma to Kim on the first episode pic.twitter.com/yCzTUA3t7f — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 10, 2023

emma roberts after killing kim kardashian in the first episode pic.twitter.com/0GMhoExjbQ https://t.co/yNOLNWxN95 — leonardo (@skyferrori) April 10, 2023

this is how i picture kim kardashian in ahs pic.twitter.com/kFB1VH2mXY — janito (@yassnito) April 10, 2023

Some are even worried that new season is already ruined by the casting. “It’s actually sad to see the decline of this show in real time considering it was once known to be one of the best series before the streaming era hit,” one fan claimed.

They are going to make me avoid this season aren’t they? https://t.co/eIxQSk9tHB pic.twitter.com/Pe50XQwmo5 — Stevie_Jim_Harding_Stan (@2020istrash2020) April 11, 2023

If last season didn’t put the nails in AHS coffin, this definitely will… — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) April 10, 2023

While others are holding out for the vision.

everyone complaining saying it’s gonna suck, like no no you don’t see the vision like it’s gonna be cunty like ahs is back idk https://t.co/ki5HU5O8D1 pic.twitter.com/IJHHuaquGj — randawg🤞🏽 (@zolofthateacc) April 10, 2023

RYAN MURPHY LITERALLY SAID : pic.twitter.com/5d2yT5fE3O — MïĶÏ ♉ (@666Dado666) April 10, 2023

NO FUCKING WAY KIMBERLY! MY FAV ACTRESS W MY FAV CELEBRITY??? IN MY FAV HORROR SERIE??? feels like a dream pic.twitter.com/SgaO6mEzNI — ♱ (@blumarinechurch) April 10, 2023

Regardless people will be seated.