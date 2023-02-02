Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns in a new campaign for beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.

The Pose star appears in the beauty and skincare brand’s new Pillow Talk campaign, which celebrates a decade of the best-selling range.

The entire Pillow Talk collection, including new products are available to shop at charlottetilbury.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The award-winning actress said: “I have been the biggest fan of Charlotte for a very long time, so joining the Charlotte Tilbury family as her newest skincare and makeup muse is really an honor, seven-year-old me would be pinching myself.”

She appears in the newest campaign wearing skincare and beauty products from the range, with Tilbury saying she’s “admired” Rodriguez for years.

Rodriguez says she and Tilbury have “created countless amazing beauty looks for the red carpet” and she joins “icons like Kate Moss and Twiggy” who’ve previously appeared in Pillow Talk campaigns

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stars in the new Pillow Talk campaign for Charlotte Tilbury.

The new products include Pillow Talk Matte Blush Wands, which are inspired by the brand’s viral sensation Beauty Light Wands.

Available in four shades the easy-to-use product is described as a ‘one dot wonder’ as you simply dot, blend, blush and go.

Theres’s also Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shots that’s available in two new diamond-inspired shades. The ‘one swipe wonder’ is one eyeshadow that works like three.

Rodriguez also discussed her favourite products saying she’s “loved using the skincare and makeup” from Charlotte Tilbury for years.

“My skin truly cannot live without Magic Cream and Magic Serum, and her iconic Pillow Talk collection is my trusted makeup staple on and off screen,” she said.

She adds: “It suits my skin tone so well and is flattering under every light and camera angle – it truly is the ultimate nudey-pink shade that looks good on everyone!”

The new Pillow Talk Beauty Blush Wands are available from 2 February and the Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shots from 16 February at charlottetilbury.com.