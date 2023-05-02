Met Gala tooters and booters have collectively agreed that the winner of the 2023 Met Gala is rapper Doja Cat, after she arrived on the red carpet dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat.

Making her entrance, the 27-year-old “Kiss Me More” hitmaker wore a sparkling, silver Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with a fluffy train, sequinned cat ears and a matching headpiece.

In her elevated attempt at mimicking designer Lagerfeld’s beloved feline Choupette and living up to her namesake, Doja arrived at her first Met Gala red carpet with a full face of cat-like prosthetics.

Contrary to her viral 2018 hit “MOOO!”, Doja is in fact a cat, and does in fact say meow.

Doja Cat meows her way to the top of the Met Gala best-dressed list. (Getty/ Jeff Kravitz)

Speaking to Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, the star decided to forgo giving any actual answers to questions about the look, instead answering only as Choupette would: with a cute little cat noise.

“So, who made it?,” Chamberlain questioned, referring to the outfit, to which Doja responded: “Meow.”

“Wow, OK… What was your inspiration for tonight? Be honest with me and go into detail,” Chamberlain continued, before Doja thoughtfully replied: “Meow, meow. Meow.”

DOJA CAT MEOWING AT MET GALA PLSSS pic.twitter.com/f5JE1FoVSX — ela (@dieforyouus) May 2, 2023

The way doja cat shut her up through out the interview, #MetGala pic.twitter.com/faZOcJbz0O — 乃 (@iamkingb__) May 2, 2023

“Doja Cat really is an icon, legend, and superstar,” reflected one fan. “Everything she does is memorable and out of pocket for the right reasons. She’s a weirdo beauty queen who always steps on necks!”

OH DOJA CAT THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE — Diego – PORTALS & ME OUT NOW! (@dexxteruwu) May 1, 2023

MOTHER FUCKING DOJA CAT AS CHOUPETTE WHAT AN ICON pic.twitter.com/pp1d0GMEdW — Charles 🥐 (@CharrolsWow) May 1, 2023

While Doja might primarily be known for her chart-topping music career, she has also swiftly become recognised as one of the entertainment world’s biggest trolls.

Earlier this year, fans lauded her for putting the fun back into fashion at Paris Fashion Week, after she arrived covered head to toe in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

i love that doja cat isn't scared to experiment with fashion. pic.twitter.com/98OWoGJHhq — adonis. (@onlydoja) May 2, 2023

hands down the most iconic met gala moment we’ve ever received, doja cat, dressed as a cat, vaping behind a vogue interview happening pic.twitter.com/m43RbOgdba — Pheebs (ur fav fat babe) 🪩✨ (@fatpheebs) May 1, 2023

Yet, when some criticised her for not wearing lashes with the look, she rocked up at her next event wearing a goatee beard made entirely out of eyelashes.

Doja wasn’t the only pop star turned serial troll to stun fans as Lagerfeld’s cat on the Met Gala red carpet, as rapper Lil Nas X arrived with his full, bare ass on show.

Wearing a tight thong, head-to-toe silver body paint and a crystal-encrusted face mask to match, complete with sparkling whiskers, Lil Nas X truly sent photographers into a spin.

Chuck Hollywood’s most notable stars onto one red carpet, and you’re bound to get those that truly understand the assignment. And Doja Cat, you get an A+.