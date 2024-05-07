The first Monday in May heralds rising temperatures, whispers of summertime, the continued chokehold of Zendaya’s Challengers on the internet and – famously – the Met Gala and its infamous red carpet looks.

The annual event marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and sees the world’s biggest stars attempt, with various degrees of success, to out-slay each other in fashion’s biggest night.

Following 2023’s Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme, 2024’s Gala saw the stars and starlets of today take to the green-and-white carpet following (or not following) the prompt of ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

Here are some of the best – and worst – looks from this year’s Met Gala, complete with a few distinct wows, some memorable flops and more men in suits.

Zendaya

Wearing custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, inspired by Christian Dior haute couture spring 1999, the undisputed red carpet champ of the Met Gala 2024 was co-chair Zendaya.

Though she’s been turning looks for her Challengers press tour as well, this gives us a Disney princess’s older, cooler, c*ntier cousin. She also returned to the carpet later in a second look to let the girls have it not once, but twice. And for that, we thank her.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson

In the nicest possible way, Rebecca Ferguson looks like she’s ready to lipsync for her life with a really obvious reveal. It’s giving the season ten finale from Drag Race, it’s giving Trinity the Tuck in that one look on All Stars 4, it’s giving sleeping bag.

But, when the reveal comes off, the custom Thom Browne gathered cape and high neck dress – embroidered with 60,000 blue and green swarovski crystal florets, no less – is a big slay.

Rebecca Ferguson at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey

And if we said this looks like your bed sheets got blown into a particularly beautiful tree when you hung them up outside to dry, then what?

There’s hooves on the shoes, there’s a rose in hand, there’s a tunnel under ocean boulevard – but still, this Alexander McQueen fit is beautiful, even if it does look like Lana watched too many episodes of Yellowjackets and wanted to cosplay the Antler Queen.

Lana Del Rey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

One of the more touching looks on this year’s carpet, Euphoria‘s Colman Domingo explained to E! at the event that his suit and cape, designed by Willy Chavarria, was a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman and late Vogue editor-in-chief, André Leon Talley.

“They both wore capes when they were at the Met,” Colman said. “Everything I do, I feel like it’s gotta be for the culture. It’s gotta be more than just for me.”

Tens, tens, tens across the board – and for all male celebs, this is how you do a Met Gala look.

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Cardi B

Look at the material! All of it! Cardi B’s mountain of tulle by emerging fashion label Windowsen ate, munched, devoured.

The train had to be carried by nine assistants, which really is how you know you’re that girl. On theme? Who cares! Love.

Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cole Escola

Really strong ‘I’m a little lad’ vibes from New York-based actor and comedian Cole Escola in Thom Browne at this year’s Met.

The more we look, the more we love, but whether we can forgive those shoes is another matter. The doggy-bag is cute, though.

Cole Escola attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

Listen, the girls that get it just get it. Doja’s wet-look number by Vetements resembled a marble statue draped in fabric, and we’re ever so obsessed, actually.

Last year, Doja dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved kitty Choupette – so it’s not like anyone was expecting a ‘normal’ look from Ms. Cat. Still, didn’t think the phrase ‘wet t-shirt contest’ would ever apply to the Met Gala.

Doja Cat attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu’s Comme Des Garçons ensemble looks much like – and we say this as a positive – someone in art class wanted to design the c*ntiest looking Beefeater we’ve ever seen, but had to do it with all highlighters. If you don’t like this look, you hate fun!

Erykah Badu attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott and Andrew Scott’s arms, I am free to go on a date whenever you want. Admittedly, it’s pretty simple for the Met – but the All of Us Strangers stars Versace lewk really does give you two tickets to the gun show.