Doja Cat reveals hidden meaning behind androgynous Paris Fashion Week lash look

Doja Cat has kept the fashion industry on its toes and the internet on fire during her appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

One of her latest looks, which debuted at Viktor&Rolf’s fashion show yesterday (25 January), involved a moustache and tiny goatee beard made out of eyelashes.

It was a daring choice, but the “Kiss Me More” rapper has since revealed that the look actually had a hidden meaning behind it.

Speaking to Nylon, Doja revealed that the look was in response to critics of her already infamous red crystal bodysuit, which she premiered earlier on in the week at Schiaparelli’s fashion show.

The look saw a bald Doja covered head to toe in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

It took her team five hours to compose the outfit, but some people decided to pick up on the fact that she wasn’t wearing any eyelashes.

“A few days ago I did Schiaparelli and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they’re disappointed I didn’t have on lashes,” she said.

“Yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath. So today I gave them lashes. So I hope they’re happy. And I just want to make people happy.”

There’s probably nothing more on-brand for Doja than taking down critics with a dose of tongue-in-cheek humour. She truly is the ultimate troll.

While there were a few people who criticised the lack of lashes (most likely while sitting at home in slippers), the vast majority have praised her for adding a bit of fun to the Fashion Week proceedings.

“I love everything Doja Cat is doing this fashion season, wrote one person. “She’s single-handedly making fashion fun again for attendees, I’m so here for it.”

Another fan said: “This woman is a genius. Glad the world is appreciating her now.”

“Doja Cat and Lil Nas are the only famous people using their fame correctly. We need more trolls up there,” a third said.

