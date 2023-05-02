Lil Nas X’s dedication to gobbling up red carpet runways has continued, as the queer rapper arrived at the Met Gala 2023 in just silver body paint, sequins, and a thong.

From his pink bondage cowboy get-up at the 2020 Grammy Awards, to the black feather skirt and headpiece he donned at last year’s VMAs, Lil Nas X knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.

So, when fans learnt that the “Old Town Road” star would be rocking up to this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, they were giddy with anticipation. As expected, he reaffirmed his inability to not serve by turning up practically nude aside from a skimpy thong, painted head-to-toe, complete with a full pearl and crystal-encrusted face mask.

After adding a few sparkling whiskers to his face mask, it became clear that he was posing as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. It’s official: Lil Nas X is the king of camp.

Against a backdrop of elegant gowns and dull tuxedos, the rapper certainly caused a stir by strutting down the red carpet with his ass on full display.

the Met Gala is supposed to be a classy event… and here come Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/5yVeOYsq1o — Erén 👾 (@erenfromtarget) May 1, 2023

It’s giving Detox’s futuristic look on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2.

Given that the Met Gala is arguably the fashion moment of the year, many fans are praising Lil Nas X for giving something exciting, with a handful saying he had the “only good outfit”.

Lil nas x outfit was the least fashionable, most iconic. #MetGala — Im Happy 💅🏾 (@Fugeee) May 2, 2023

ur the most iconic! u ate that red carpet 😭✨🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/atLSzs7w3c — Lil Nas X France (@LilNasXFR) May 2, 2023

lil nas x ate idc what y’all say😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/akLi1EhqIF — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023

soon as i seen that sparkly ass, i knew that was lil nas x. i love it real bad — dreamgirl (@leenathetaurus) May 2, 2023

Lil Nas x with Kim Kardashian ,bad bunny & Billie Eilish at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nI8vIX4kqJ — ❤️‍🔥BREE STAN🦋Mont🦋xmeg❤️‍🔥 (@breexnasxmeg) May 2, 2023

“Everyone who dislikes this is a hater,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I said what I said. Lil Nas X will always have the people talking.”

“Lil Nas as always does something both iconic and unexpected, he doesn’t just put on a fancy suit,” said another.

A third added that “his outfits just get better every year”, while many have put his name forward as the best dressed of the evening.

Despite the widespread love for the look, there are still a fair few who aren’t a fan.

Lil Nas X gives the cameras an eyeful at the 2023 Met Gala. (Getty/ Michael Buckner)

“Where is the theme?,” one social media user commented. “I love him and this but it is not even close to the theme so what’s the point?”

“Lil Nas X showed up to the met gala looking like syphilis,” another person declared.

Drag Race UK season four finalist Black Peppa weighed in, writing on Twitter: “Sorry… but no.”

Lil nas X showed up to the met gala looking like syphilis pic.twitter.com/aTebUQp1L5 — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) May 2, 2023

lil nas x would’ve been a ten without those ugly ass boots — RETROBAE 🧑🏼‍🚀🚀🛸🛰🪐 (@princemferics) May 2, 2023

British make-up artist Pat McGrath, who worked on the look, said that it took “thousands of crystal” and couture lace “from 25 years ago” to turn Lil Nas X into the “modern version of a cat”.

Love it or hate it, no one can deny that Lil Nas X knows how to get the people of the internet whipped into a frenzy.