The first Monday in May brings with it the start of summertime, rising temperatures, the promise of Little Mermaid‘s release and – famously – the Met Gala.

The historic event marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit hosted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and annually sees the world’s stars gather to try and out-slay – but sometimes out-flop – each other on the red carpet.

2023’s theme (Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty) was a dedication to the late designer, who passed away in 2019, and thus saw plenty of looks inspired by the controversial sartorial genius’s long legacy and a fair few inspired by his furry friend, Choupette.

Without further ado, here are some of the best – and worst – looks from the Colgate carpet at this year’s MET Gala

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, the mother that you are. Allergic to missing.

Despite stealing the Toussaint last year, a $150 million Cartier necklace, Hathaway’s Atelier Versace look and styled updo reminds us all why the Princess of Genovia is not one to be messed with.

Iconic Versace safety pins crossed with iconic Chanel tweed. Iconic. Sort of looks like Fru Fru from Zootopia, but iconic.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rihanna

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, Rihanna’s Met Gala look is a boot from us. Well, maybe not a boot, but a shoe of some description. I do not understand why the Bajan baddie looks like a Boohbah if it slayed – although I hugely prefer the outfit with the ruffled collar thing down. The eyelashes on the sunglasses are c**ty though.

HUGE deductions for whatever the f**k A$AP Rocky is wearing, though. Horrible.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

What the hell am I looking at? The first of the Met Gala’s tributes to Lagerfeld’s Birman cat Choupette is somehow not even the weirdest, but we’ll get onto that later.

Full feline prosthetics, cat ear hood and floor length gown has left me slightly confused – but I think I love it? She also gave an interview and answered solely in meows, so… method acting slay. She has her claws on fashion’s neck.

I’ve also just made the connection between Doja Cat’s name and the costume, so maybe I’m Booboo the fool.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lil Nas X

After a long night of hooking, trade didn’t like the session so he gutted Lil Nas X and set him on fire. But you know he didn’t die. He had crystallized. And now he’s a glamazon, bitch, ready for the Met Gala.

Kennedy Davenport inspo aside, Lil Nas X arrived on the red carpet in nothing but silver body paint, jewels, a thong and a dream. We literally can’t decide if this is a slay or not but we think yes, given that we can’t stop thinking about it.

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

Non-binary slay – Bella Ramsey gobbled this suit-skirt combo right up. Bonus points for her reunion with Pedro Pascal (who we’ll get to shortly).

What a year for Ramsey. When they’re not killing zombies they’re at the Met Gala. Now that’s versatility.

Bella Ramsey attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pedro Pascal

Daddy, trans ally and king of the internet Pedro Pascal arrived in a bright red coat, some “slutty little shorts” and leather boots. And he ate.

For some reason, Twitter is losing it over his knees, which proves that the internet is fully insane – though I have to pose the question of whether or not we would be loving this look quite so much if it wasn’t Pedro Pascal in it.

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Michaela Coel

Now this is a lewk. The highest of toots for one of this years co-chair’s, Michaela Coel.

The Schiaperelli bodysuit, which is emblazoned by hundreds of crystals and jewels, is something that you would literally see at the gates of Mount Olympus. I’m not calling Michaela Coel a god but I’m also not not doing that.

Michaela Coel at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope

This is how you do a tribute. Even without the massive cape with Lagerfeld’s face on it that takes up the entire carpet, the look is a slay – but it’s literally impossible to ignore.

The flared leg pants, the décolletage. My my my, Jeremy Pope.

My jaw also dropped at his red carpet partner, Oliver Rousteing’s, bag. Karl who? That’s a gag.

Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

James Corden

You’re at the actual MET Gala and you’re in a blue tuxedo. Get a job. Stay away. Bin and also prison. Put that peace sign down and stay away from Adele.

James Corden and Julia Corden attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

All men in suits

On that note, all men that turn up to fashion’s most prestigious event in literal suits should be banned! Look at Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi and Ben Platt. They may not be your favourite looks but they’re different!

All men that wear simple tuxedos should have to attend the following year in whatever Lil Nas wore the previous.

Bradley Cooper at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

Lizzo

Lizzo will always give unapologetic glamour and tonight is no exception. Her ability to channel joy through whatever she’s wearing is infectious. I love her.

That said – the look is slightly simple when compared to many others on the red carpet, but I still love.

Lizzo at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Cardi B

A lot going on here. Cardi B had many looks this MET Gala – and most of them were hits!

While the pink tulle number was clearly Jaymes Mansfield’s All Stars 8‘s promo, her suit tie/ black velvet gown is an undeniable slay. Her dinner look – a pink and black tweed suit – was also an eat.

Cardi B at the MET Gala (Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

Aiden Zhane‘s referee corset in the season 12 ball crossed with Roxxxy Andrews’ Sugar Ball look from season five. While the latter is a compliment, the first part of the previous sentence is not.

As such, a boot from us.

Olivia Rodrigo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

I just do not understand how the Barbie herself, someone so stunning, is so allergic to slaying. This is boring. I’m bored!

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jared Leto

Choupette tribute number two, and once again I ask: What the hell?

Jared Leto is well and truly in his furry era and somewhere a very specific subsection of the internet is very very happy. Yes, there’s a reveal underneath it but who is talking about that? Not me.

Jared Leto attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Letitia Wright

This is an HR lady. No more comments.