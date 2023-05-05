The controversial City Girls rapper Yung Miami is ready to spend “a lifetime” with Megan Thee Stallion after officially coming out as bisexual.

Caresha Brownlee, better known as Florida-based artist Yung Miami, has upped the stakes once more in her will-they won’t-they relationship with bisexual hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Miami shot to fame alongside fellow City Girls star JT after featuring in Drake’s 2018 hit “In My Feelings” and since then has made headlines – for better and for worse – when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community.

After making her stunning Met Gala debut on Monday (1 May) with rapper Diddy, she appeared on Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show yesterday (4 May) to discuss her latest acting project, You People, her successful talk show Caresha Please and whether she would smash or pass long-time friend Megan Thee Stallion.

“Imma smash all day and tomorrow,” she immediately told Lee when an image of the “Savage” singer, wearing a hot pink body-con dress popped up on screen. “Megan just give me, like… she really can, like, take me up and throw [me] down.”

When Lee pushed her on whether she had been with a woman before, she candidly replied: “Sexually, I have been with a woman before. I love it.” And after he asked if she was bisexual, she confirmed: “Yeah, I always say that, I really do like girls, [but] I won’t be in a relationship with a girl.”

There seems to be one exception to that rule as she concluded that Megan could “get it for a lifetime”.

It’s not the first time the two have flirted publically. In April 2021, fans accused both of them of queerbaiting after Megan tweeted: “I was too shy to tell her in person but Yung Miami, I wanna date,” to which Miami replied: “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

Megan then appeared on Caresha Please in August 2022 where she told Yung Miami: “I like what I like, you know… I like you.“. Miami then asked if Megan would “f**k” her to which Megan admitted she would and they even decided Megan would top, with Yung Miami saying: “OK, I’d be a bottom for you.”

Her latest comments show a major shift in attitude from her past homophobic remarks.

In 2018, the mother-of-two came under fire when tweet from 2013 resurfaced, in which she claimed she would “beat” her son if she saw him doing “any gay s**t”.

Although she released an apology on Instagram, during a radio appearance a few months later she doubled down, saying: “I have absolutely nothing against gay people, but I wouldn’t want my son to be gay.”