Megan Thee Stallion returned to the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party after scoring Beyoncé Renaissance tour tickets.

Speaking to ET on how she landed the tickets, the rapper joked: “I ain’t gonna tell you who I got ’em from. Y’all gonna be hating on me but I got ’em.”

When the host suggested she had a “direct line” to Queen Bey herself, Megan Thee Stallion replied: “You know I called them up directly [saying] ‘Beyoncé let me get a ticket’. Beyoncé is my auntie!”

Of course, she was also on her way to the global superstar’s after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood that night. The two have been close since they worked together Megan’s hit rap song “Savage” which landed them a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

And when asked if she was working on new music, the “WAP” singer immediately piped up: “Oh I am, new album!”

WE WON THE QUEEN IS BACK — •𝚢𝚊𝚣~sam said: Yazmine~♡🫠🌻 (@samuelsesposa) March 13, 2023

YESSSS WE WILL BE STREAMING — MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) March 13, 2023

SHE IS COMING pic.twitter.com/2e13FCV35A — dylan IS LOW SAW SZA ﾒ𝟶 STREAM DIE FOR YOU RMX (@dylanisunique) March 13, 2023

MOTHER IS RETURNINGGGG WAITTT https://t.co/nQYyvBGyNH — johto ☆ is wandering (@johtoblack) March 13, 2023

WE WILL BE LISTENING https://t.co/6taBPDRDsY — jg•mars•ryn ⚢ OCHAKO SPEECH (@mikeytizm) March 13, 2023

The star has been out of the public eye since testifying at former friend Tory Lanez’ felony assault trial in December, for which he was convicted on three counts after shooting her in 2020.

However, this weekend saw her return both to the red carpet and social media, much to the delight of fans, after her last red carpet appearance in June 2022. She wore a stunning, strapless black netted fishnet corset dress.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 about her approach to the red carpet and public appearances, she said: “I’m realising that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin.

“I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

March marks several firsts for the rapper, who will also be returning to the stage at the end of the month headline the AT&T Block Party.

The star is returning to court soon in a different legal battle against record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, who refuse to label her 2021 Something for Thee Hotties an “album”.

As for any other projects, fans are waiting to see if she will pick her acting career back up after making an iconic appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as herself, during their hit Disney+ series She-Hulk.