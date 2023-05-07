RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jaymes Mansfield has admitted that she didn’t exactly tell the whole truth on her audition tape.

In fact, the season nine queen reveals that she outright fibbed in a bid to be selected for the drag franchise.

We didn’t get to see enough of Mansfield in Drag Race, as she was the first queen to be eliminated in season nine after losing her lip sync battle in episode one, against Kimora Blac to the iconic B-52’s hit “Love Shack”.

But she did gift us with one of the franchise’s most iconic exit lines, by squealing “I came in first!” before heading offstage.

However, the queen is getting a second bite of the apple in the recently-announced lineup of All Stars 8.

Mansfield will join a gag-worthy cast of returning queens, alongside Alexis Michelle, Kandy Muse, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.

Fans are hoping to see Mansfield put her comedy chops to good use in the upcoming season of All Stars, and hopefully avoid a first-episode exit.

And she’s already making us howl with a hilarious reveal about her Drag Race audition tape.

The cast of All Stars 8 attend the New York premiere on 4 May. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on Saturday (6 May), the comedy queen got real about how she chose to be economical – let’s say – with the truth in order to get her high-heeled foot in the door.

“There were some things that I wanted to put out there and try and do over again,” the season nine alum said.

“When I got on Drag Race the first time, I was what you call a baby queen.

“I literally lied on my audition tape and said I could do a million things that I could not do.”

Mansfield went on to describe how she presented her skills to Mama Ru, who reportedly handpicks every contestant, before entering the werkroom.

“I was just like, in my audition tape, ‘You don’t understand. I’m a fierce dancer. I’m an amazing lip syncer,’ like, everything drag queens should probably know how to do a little bit. I was like, ‘I’m a great makeup artist,’ but they saw the makeup, so I don’t know how they got me on there.

“Maybe it was a rough day that day!”

But Mansfield is more confident going into All Stars 8, where she’ll have a shot at bagging a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

“I learned somewhat how to do some of those things now,” she said.

“I’m coming back with a much stronger arsenal of things to use in a competition.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday, 12 May on Paramount+ in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.