Janelle Monáe celebrates queer Black bodies in her new music video, “Lipstick Lover”.

Monáe can do it all. She left fans thrilled by her acting prowess in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, graciously accepted a well-deserved Outfest Trailblazer award for her tireless LGBTQ+ advocacy and sent music-lovers into a tailspin after dropping a long-awaited single “Float”, featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 – which was immediately dubbed a queer anthem.

On Thursday (11 May), she delivered again after confirming 9 June as the release date for her long-teased album, The Age of Pleasure, something fans have been waiting for since 2018, when Dirty Computer hit the airwaves.

She also dropped her second single, “Lipstick Lover”, with an explicit, sex-positive music video celebrating Black queer women and non-binary people in all their sexy glory.

Monáe posted a message on Instagram, saying: “I wanna say thank you to my wonderful loved ones, friends and family for showing up and making this song and emotion pic so special. Special thank you to my brother Alan Ferguson (been making things together since many moons). Directing this one together was full circle and so damn fun.”

The three-minute-26-second video, which, according to Monáe, was “inspired by my f.a.m., made with my f.a.m, for my f.a.m.”, kicks off with the singer receiving a kiss-of-life at the poolside from another woman.

The dreamy pop track then bursts to life as we dive straight into the booty-shaking, body-painted and orgy-filled party that isn’t afraid to show lots of flesh in this sensual celebration of the female gaze.

The video celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes with joyous vibes. It features everything from Monáe caressing an ar*e to bizarrely eating a shoe, ending with her surrounded by sex toys while lying on a bed. Slay.

It is the perfect hazy summer day song to put on repeat, and fans have gone wild.

“That ‘Lipstick Lover’ video is Black queer excellence. Wow,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Janelle Monáe made the gayest video I have ever seen in my life.”

A third went as far as to say: “Janelle Monáe’s new-found dedication to public nudity is a marvel to behold. May she continue to be blessed with good lighting and premium moisturiser.”

this new Janelle Monae video is so gheeeeeeeey 🥵 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 11, 2023

Aside from Janelle Monáe blessing us with their marvelous BAWDY……THE FLAREON ONESIE OMFGOSH 😭



COME ON WITH THE EEVEELUTION 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ODid1TtqJA — 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒍𝒚 𝑬𝒍𝒇 🦋 (@MadamZeti) May 11, 2023

Janelle Monae….. ma’am. I was rocking with you suits and all… but I am STARING respectfully. Them beautiful ass chesticles. — FREAKY T (@FinesseGawddess) May 12, 2023

Janelle Monae lipstick lover is for the wlw not for you gross ass hetero men who didn't appreciate her suit red carpet looks — 𝓛𝓮𝓼𝓫𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓽𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓬𝓱 (@smoldumblesbo) May 11, 2023

This Janelle Monae “Lipstick Lover” video pic.twitter.com/uA4ikhs4m4 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) May 12, 2023

me watching that lipstick lover video 🫦😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/N2Rt4M9FWi — angel reese cousin. (@neo4_urSOUL) May 12, 2023

Janelle Monae is so unapologetically queer I love it so much — chaotic good 🦂 (@kittykatfantasy) May 12, 2023

Me waiting for Janelle Monae to drop this album chile. She put her whole pussy in Lipstick lover, yes she did. pic.twitter.com/pEChOpSieK — 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐬 (@FourSeasonsKiro) May 11, 2023

.@JanelleMonae really went all out on that #LipstickLover song! 😍😍 Love it! New anthem for the babes! Also this is me showing off my lipstick lover 🙈 pic.twitter.com/d0wG8PSPYA — The Ungovernable African (@joscar_amondi) May 12, 2023

The Age of Pleasure is due to be released on 9 June.