A Publix customer in Florida has alleged a member of store staff refused to write the word “trans” on a cake celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, as it would equate to making a political stance.

Yasmin Flasterstein, 28, who co-runs grassroots mental health support network Peer Support Space, visited the supermarket on Colonial Drive, Orlando with a colleague at the end of April to pick up a cake for a trans joy event at the Mexican Consulate.

The event, run by Peer Support Space, was held to celebrate the community and show trans Floridians that despite ongoing attacks on their rights and freedoms, they are not alone.

However, when Flasterstein asked a store associate in the bakery to write the words “trans people deserve joy” on the cake, she was informed by management that they cannot write “trans” as it is against company policy.

Management claimed including the word “trans” would be “taking a stance”.

The cake was handed over to the co-founder, reading “people deserve joy”, who then had to write “trans” on herself with a piping bag.

Flasterstein told Orlando Weekly that the store manager appeared upset after the incident and explained to her that the grocery shop was also unable to fulfil cake orders with “Black Lives Matter” on for the same reason.

Taking to social media over the incident, Flasterstein described Publix’s company policy as “shameful” and a “slap in the face of the reality of the state of the world”.

“Publix let us know that they could not write our requested message ‘trans people deserve joy’. We spoke to multiple managers within the store and they all said the same thing ‘corporate won’t let us write it because it’s taking a stance’,” she wrote on Facebook.

“A stance?! That any community deserves joy is a stance? So let me get this right, it was okay to write ‘people deserve joy’ but not ‘trans people deserve joy’.

“Peer Support Space has used Publix to cater our large events many times as it’s quick, easy, and affordable. We will no longer be using Publix for events. On a personal level, I’ll also be decreasing the amount I go to Publix,” added.

In response, the official Publix Facebook page commented on Flasterstein’s post, stating: “Thank you for sharing your concern with us. We are sorry that our associates did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details, and we will gladly make the cake. Thank you.”

Following the incident, Orlando Weekly reported that Flasterstein also sent an email to Publix’s head office on behalf of Peer Support Space questioning the policy and the company’s commitment to diversity.

The cake Yasmin Flasterstein was given at Publix, minus the word ‘trans’. (Yasmin Flasterstein)

“The LGBTQ+ community, the trans community, a lot of communities right now are being bullied and targeted. And I wanted people to know that there are people in their organizations that care about them,” she told WESH.

“I don’t care if it’s about a cake. Even if it’s a cake, there’s people that care about you.”

In a statement from Publix representatives, shared with Orlando Weekly, they offered apologies for failing to fulfil the order.

“We are often asked to create specialty cakes with free-hand designs. Our policy indicates that our associates may write statements that are not copyrighted or trademarked, support a charitable cause, are factual and considered to have a positive connotation.

“As we indicated in our Facebook conversation, our associates should have fulfilled your request,” a spokesperson said.

The situation is dire for LGBTQ+ people in Florida

Flasterstein’s experience comes amid increasing anti-trans sentiment in Ron DeSantis’ Florida, which has seen legislation passed that restricts access to gender-affirming care, prevents trans people from using bathrooms which align with their gender and prevents trans woman and girls from playing on female sports teams.

More widely, the GOP governor’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been expanded across all school grades in the state and outlaws classroom discussions of gender and sexuality.

Activists have pointed out the legislation is extremely vague, meaning teachers may resort to self-censorship, such as not mentioning if they have a same-sex partner, so they do not fall foul of the law.

One teacher is currently under investigation for showing Disney’s Strange World, which has a gay character, to a fifth grade class.

PinkNews has reached out to Publix for comment on the incident.