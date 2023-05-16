Your first look at Sky’s scandalous new LGBTQ+ period drama Mary & George is here

Sky has unveiled the first look at thrilling new LGBTQ+ period drama Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine as a scandalous mother-and-son duo.

Based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son George to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover, Sky’s upcoming period drama Mary & George is set to revive a fascinating and little-known piece of queer history.

Armed with nothing but ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the English establishment.

Once she’d secured her spot in court, her second son, the notorious 1st Duke of Buckingham, became the King’s lover and held significant influence in ruling England at a time when the country was under threat from rioters and a Spanish invasion.

Nicholas Galitzine stars as George, King James I’s lover in Mary & George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

Inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s book The King’s Assassin, the new eight-part series sees Hollywood legend Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) step into the shoes of the mother and son who schemed and seduced to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James.

The ensemble cast also features Tony Curran in the leading role of King James I, Nicola Walker as Walker as Lady Hatton, lady-in-waiting to the King’s wife, Anne of Denmark, and Adrian Rawlins as her husband Sir Edward Coke.

Julianne Moore in Mary & George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

The cast also includes Niamh Algar as Sandie, Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton, Mark O’Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon, and Laurie Davidson as Somerset.

Samuel Blenkin also stars as Prince Charles, Jacob McCarthy as Kit Villiers, Tom Victor as John Villiers, Amelia Gething as Frances Coke and Mirren Mack as Katherine Manners.

The ensemble cast of Mary & George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

There’ll also be turns from Rina Mahoney as Laura Ashcattle, Simon Russell Beale as Sir George Villiers, and newcomer Alice Grant as Susan Villiers.

The series is written by acclaimed playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve), and will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Ireland, and AMC Networks in the US.