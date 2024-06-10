Mary & George‘s Nicholas Galitzine and The White Lotus star Leo Woodall have unpacked their family’s respective reactions to their raunchy gay sex scenes – of which there are a lot.

As far as sex scenes go, you’d be hard pressed to find two actors with more scandalous experience in the last year or so than Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall.

For Galitzine (who also starred in Red, White & Royal Blue, where he bottomed for the son of POTUS), the historical drama Mary & George featured his character George Villiers giving King James I of England (and many others) a right royal seeing to on various occasions.

For Woodall, his appearance in The White Lotus included the “transgressive” reveal that his character was, as relayed by the iconic Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) to her distraught assistant, “kinda… f**king his Uncle”.

Nicholas Galitzine stars as King James’ gay lover George Villiers in Mary & George. (Sky TV/AMC)

Now, appearing on Variety’s Actors on Actors press junket opposite each other, both Galitzine and Woodall have revealed the individual reactions that their family members had to their sex scenes.

“I did four sex scenes in one day,” Galitzine began, before Woodall recounted his “one scene” from The White Lotus, in which viewers find out that his character is not, in fact, his Uncle’s nephew, but rather a sex worker hired by him.

“I watched it with my brother!” Woodall, who is next set to star in the fourth Bridget Jones film, revealed.

Leo Woodall in The White Lotus. (HBO)

“I didn’t tell anyone that that scene with Tom (Hollander) was going to happen, and I watched it with my brother – and he had no idea. And he was just on the sofa and I recorded him, and he was like: ‘Eurgh!'”

Galitzine then added: “Because it comes out of nowhere! I knew, because I read for the part, but I watched it and I was like: ‘I knew what was coming’.”

Galtizine’s family were put through the wringer slightly more times than Woodall’s with Mary & George, which follows Julianne Moore as the scheming Mary Villiers leverage her son’s beauty (and body) to gain favour in the Royal Court of King James I.

Speaking elsewhere in the same interview, Galitzine explained that his family attended the Sky series’ premier – “and it was pretty… uncomfortable.”

Continuing, he added: “The best thing in the world was my sister next to me in absolute hysterics, burying her head in her hands, and my mum was completely still and had her eyes closed but was looking in the direction of the screen so as not to give away that she wasn’t watching.”

The actor’s dad, however, had the funniest reaction. “He, in this sort of hyper-masculine way, was like: ‘I’m going to watch this. Men watch their son do sex scenes on camera,'” Galitzine shared through laughter.

@varietymagazine Nicholas Galitzine on watching his #MaryAndGeorge sex scenes with his family: “My dad, almost in this sort of hypermasculine way, was like, ‘I’m going to watch this. Men watch their sons do sex scenes.'” | Variety Actors On Actors ♬ original sound – Variety – Variety

The White Lotus has been confirmed to be returning for a third season, but Woodall will next be seen in the iconic Bridget Jones series.

Galtizine, meanwhile, is set play the iconic role of He-Man in a series for Amazon – and return as Prince Henry opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez‘s Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, in a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.