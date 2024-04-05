Mary & George star Nicholas Galitzine has named his favourite queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Currently starring as bisexual nobleman George Villiers in Sky’s sexy period drama Mary & George, Galitzine revealed his choice while speaking to Marc Malkin on the Just for Variety podcast.

The Red, White & Royal Blue star, who identifies as straight, told the columnist he was introduced to Drag Race by his sister, who loves the show.

“I sat down [to watch it] and was entirely engrossed,” he said. “These people are so talented.”

Speaking about his favourite moments from season 12, Nicholas Galitzine mentioned one Drag Race queen who grabbed his attention above all others: Crystal Methyd.

Crystal Methyd was a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12. (WOW)

Missouri queen Methyd was the underdog of season 12, beating off competition from more-established competitors to finish runner-up.

Galitzine also revealed that he enjoyed being turned into a drag queen during an enforced break in filming on the set of Mary & George.

“We had this day where it was snowing torrentially and we could not get out to film ,so we were stuck in this make-up trailer for hours. The make-up artist was so talented. My costumer became a drag king and I became a drag queen.”

Galitzine has had a number of gay roles, but he previously said portraying Villiers felt different from the rest “because his sex and his sexuality is his power”.