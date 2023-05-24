Pop diva Miley Cyrus has revealed that she exclusively hangs out with gay men while doing dance-inspired workouts.

Miley has definitely got everyone talking after releasing her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. Not only has her self-love anthem “Flowers” become the longest-running single by a female solo artist this decade on the Official Singles Chart, but she’s also sparked a fascinating conspiracy that she’s released a secret Spotify album, and successfully riled right-wingers after her 2017 LGBTQ+ anthem “Rainbowland”, with country legend Dolly Parton, was banned in a school in Wisconsin for promoting themes of inclusivity and acceptance.

Needless to say, Miley has been through many highs and lows since making the leap from Disney Channel teen Hannah Montana to provocative pop princess. Throughout it all, though, there’s been one constant: her unwavering love of gay men.

Miley Cyrus’ latest music video “Jaded”.

In a wide-ranging interview with British Vogue, she explained that gay men have been an endless source of joy and inspiration in her personal life, so much so, that they’re the only company she keeps.

“I only hang out with gay men,” she revealed. “So they come over, and we do a whole class based on Nicki Minaj or we have a Britney series. I have a Madonna ‘Vogue’ series, which is doing the entire bow choreography with our little weights.”

It’s not the first time Miley has given a shout-out to gay men in the past few months. There was a chaotic explanation for “River”, the seventh track on the new album, in a behind-the-scenes feature on Spotify that allows artists to give more insights into the inspiration behind their songs.

“This was a time in my life where I was going through a lot emotionally and personally, then I had a dance party with my friend,” she wrote under the song. “The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend, or no entrance.”

And, much like a gay workout classes, this party was no different, blasting songs from “all the legends… Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Paris, Britney”.

Whether we’ll get to see this gay-inspired album performed live on stage in the near future is unclear but it’s not looking likely.

Although Miley, who lives in LA, has performed on stage regularly up until now, the last time she undertook a global album tour was in 2014 to promote Bangerz.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire,” she told British Vogue. “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

She went on to explain that performing huge arena tours erodes the feeling of intimacy with her fans.

“I love performing but pretty much for them [the fans]. Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love.

“There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating.”