Upon the release of her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus has revealed the hilarious inspiration behind new track “River”.

Almost two months after the debut of lead single ‘Flowers’, which many fans were sure was a diss-track against ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Endless Summer Vacation contains many more tracks for fans to dissect for hidden meanings.

One of them is track seven: “River”; the lyrics of which Miley Cyrus previously teased are “f**king nasty”.

Alongside that description, streaming service Spotify’s ‘Storyline’ feature – which gives users behind-the-scenes information from artists about their songs – has revealed that the track was inspired by a dance party whereby guests were only allowed entrance if they brought along a gay best friend. Yes, really.

“This was a time in my life where i was going through a lot emotionally and personally, and then I had a dance party with my friend.

“The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend, or no entrance,” Cyrus shared.

The song’s accompanying music video has been unleashed by Cyrus to coincide with the album’s release today (10 March).

And the intriguing dance party, Cyrus teased, consisted of “all the legends… Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Paris, Britney.”

“The song evolved from a trouble where it felt like it never stopped raining, to then raining down love.”

A gay dance party will do that to ya, Miley!

Fans have loved the tidbit of information on Twitter, with one writing: “Obsessed with the idea of gays being a human key fob.”

Obsessed with the idea of gays being a human key fob #EndlessSummerVacation pic.twitter.com/J2JGsHT6of — Joe (@dealzjr) March 10, 2023

this is for girls and gays only pic.twitter.com/AhQQd7j0Vo — endless summer vacation 🌴 (@24kstylest) March 10, 2023

Cyrus went on to explain that the lyrics allude to something a lot more sexual while teasing the upcoming revival of The Backyard Sessions.

“‘River’: sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, a.k.a. they don’t want me to talk about the fact that the song is about [redacted].” Watch this space for more details.