Barbie the Album, the official soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie, will feature Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX – and even Ryan Gosling.

Just when you thought the hype for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film couldn’t get any more intense, the behemoth of a PR machine has stepped its game up, one more plastic fantastic time.

We’ve had two trailers, teasing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular Barbie and Ken in what looks like an escape from ‘Barbieland’. We’ve had the genius ‘This Barbie…’ marketing campaign and character poster combo. We’ve even – just this week – had the announcement of Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” as the lead single for the film’s soundtrack.

That soundtrack has today (25 May) been confirmed as Barbie the Album – and in the latest shockwave to be sent through your jelly shoes, it doesn’t just feature Dua Lipa.

According to Rolling Stone, the official soundtrack to Barbie will be released 21 July, and features more celebrities than the MET Gala.

Who is featured on Barbie the Album?

Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the soundtrack boasts more all-star talent than eight seasons of the RuPaul spin-off put together

Certified mother Dua Lipa – who will also be making her acting debut in the film as Mermaid Barbie – leads the charge with “Dance the Night”, which is due to be released 26 May.

After her, the list gets camper than a row of tents, and features plenty of queer faves.

The artists announced to be on Barbie the Album are as follows:

Ava Max

Charlie XCX

Dominic FIke

Dua Lipa

FIFTY FIFTY

GAYLE

HAIM

Ice Spice

Kali

KAROL G

Khalid

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

Pink Pantheress

Ryan Gosling

Tame Impale

The Kid LAROI

Ryan Gosling, who is due to star opposite Robbie as the film’s most prominent Ken, even has his own individual feature.

And, as the bottom of the most fabulous newspaper you’ve ever seen reads: “More Barbies & Kens to be announced…”

Barbie itself, which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, stars an extensive cast of queer talent and fan-favourites, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa.

While its plot is relatively unknown, Gerwig hinted that the caper is inspired by “technicolour musicals” like The Wizard of Oz, and a brief summary reads: “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

Barbie is due to be released in the UK on 21 July. Barbie the Album will be “available everywhere” from 21 July.