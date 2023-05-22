Dua Lipa has announced the release a new single from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film.

The tantalising teaser for “Dance the Night”, which the singer shared on Instagram alongside the caption “This Barbie has a song coming this week”, features the pop star walking into frame in a pair of pink heels, before stepping out of them on tiptoe, recreating one of the moments from the film trailer.

Dua Lipa then looks into the camera and blows a kiss before the “Barbie” title card flashes up.

The star then sings: “Just come along for the ride,” over an intoxicating disco beat.

And. frankly, it’s all too much.

The single, which is the first offering from what appears to be the film’s official soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, is due to be released in the UK at midnight on Friday (26 May).

Fans of Barbie and Dua Lipa – who is making her acting debut as Mermaid Barbie – have reacted with all the composure one might expect.

“Dua is coming, and will serve like usual,” one wrote.

Another said: “Oh, it sounds like pop perfection. Song of the summer is coming.”

A third commented: “We will all be streaming 24/7.”

The official Barbie account simply asked: ‘Is it Friday yet?”

Smash pop hit, oh Dua lipa is here to save the summer!! — Bad-girl Kimmy💋 (@BADDIEKIMMYK) May 22, 2023

Is it Friday yet?! ⏰🙌 — Barbie (@Barbie) May 22, 2023

While it means that Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era might finally be coming to an end, the announcement of a new single is the latest touch of genius from the Barbie publicity team.

The film stars an extensive cast of queer-fan favourites, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa. alongside Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The Barbie rollout has so far included two trailers – a teaser and a longer version – and a genius marketing campaign of individual character posters, which has increased the hype.

Concrete details about the plot remain closely under wraps but Gerwig, who wrote the film with partner Noah Baumbach, hinted that the caper is inspired by “technicolour musicals like The Wizard of Oz, and a brief summary reads: “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

Elsewhere, Simu Liu, who plays one of the Ken dolls, has previously revealed that the film will tear down “blonde, white” beauty standards, while trans star Nef shared an emotional letter she wrote to Gerwig that clinched her role in the film.

“Dance The Night” will be released on 26 May.

Barbie is due to be released in the UK on 21 July.