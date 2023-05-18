Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff completely losing their s**t at a Beyoncé concert in Cardiff is the best thing you’ll see today.

Earlier this month Doctor Who thrilled fans with a first look at gay legend Groff’s upcoming “mysterious and exciting” guest role opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor in the long-running British sci-fi series.

Now, the two stars are proving to be a legendary duo, living their best lives at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Queen Bee’s epic tour landed at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Wednesday (17 May) where Groff was joined not only by Gatwa but also his Looking co-stars Raul Castillo and Tanya Saracho.

And it was Saracho who blessed the world with two-and-a-half minutes of clips featuring Groff and Gatwa bowing down to Beyoncé’s excellence.

The video begins with Saracho asking the Glee star if he is ready to have a religious experience to which Groff replies: “Yes, very, very ready.” And when asked how he landed the coveted Beyoncé tickets, he points to Gatwa sitting next to him, who laughs: “I didn’t get these tickets but I took one, I took one.”

Jonathan Groff at Beyoncé's concert in Cardiff with Ncuti Gatwa, Raúl Castillo, and Tanya Saracho

🎥: tanyasaracho pic.twitter.com/oVBDuRUutx — Jonathan Groff Daily (@dailyjgroff) May 17, 2023

The video is essentially a highlights reel of the concert. We have Gatwa shouting “Oh my God, oh my God,” as Beyoncé kick off the tour with the classic “Dangerously in Love”, both of them then passionately sing along to banger “Alien Superstar” and Groff grinds his musical-theatre booty against Gatwa along to “Cuff It”.

Then there’s the shimmying and shaking to “Crazy in Love”, before the two of them burst into hysterics over Castillo’s reaction to Beyoncé’s flying disco horse.

It’s no surprise that Beyoncé left the pair in awe with her three-hour long concert. The musical legend kicked off her tour to the backdrop of a massive progress Pride flag, left bigots raging with her gender-neutral toilets, sampled some Britney Spears, thus delivering her all-around gayest performance extravaganza yet.

And fans shared their love for Gatwa and Groff on social media, with one person writing: “Doctor Who in the same space as Beyoncé is so iconic.”

Another declared: “If I was at that concert and suddenly spotted Ncuti and Jonathan… I think being in the same room as them would *just* beat the experience of the actual concert. That’d be surreal.”

A third wrote: “Jonathan Goff and Ncuti Gatwa being such good friends means so much to me.”

they seem like such a good vibe to hang around 🥺 https://t.co/INMxksGx4y — Cherryyyy ༺♡༻ (@yadaddyfavxoxo) May 18, 2023

You mean I was in the same room as Beyonce AND NCUTI & Jonathan Groff?? 💙💙➕🐝 https://t.co/eFEp5m0EGW — Nick Sometimes Draws (@_NickDraws) May 18, 2023

Jonathan ncuti and beyonce all being in the same space in cardiff just feels like a fever dream https://t.co/uu1SZSj7OX — Dearest 嘉欣 🎱 丽玉 (@nekohuni) May 18, 2023

Groff seeing Beyoncé is probably the best thing I've seen today.🥹



I'd be as exited as he is if i were watching his concert https://t.co/BCkK3acBkl — GroffSpicySauce (@GroffsauceK) May 17, 2023

