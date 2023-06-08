Drag icon Manila Luzon has parodied Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” with a “slutty” alternative where the word is replaced with ‘c*mdump’ – and Twitter has thoughts on the “wild” remake.

Few things are certain in life, but when a pop diva releases a new banger, you can guarantee that every homosexual will have the same soundtrack in their mind. We’ve been there with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me“, we’ve experienced it with Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” – and we’re now in the grip of a gay pop frenzy once again with Australian songstress Kylie Minogue’s heartbeat anthem “Padam Padam”.

The Padam craze has swept the globe, with the lead single from Minogue’s 16th upcoming studio album Tension prompting countless replays in clubs around the world, enough memes to flood a masseria in Italy and now – unfortunately – parodies.

One of those parodies has come from the mind of none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Manila Luzon, who has got creative by producing an x-rated remix of her very own.

In a tweet captioned “Padam Padam gets slutty”, the Filipino drag queen introduced the parody to the world, in which every “Padam” is replaced with the word “C*mdump”.

Manila Luzon’s ‘slutty’ ‘Padam Padam’ parody has divided opinion (@manilaluzon/ Twitter)

Please brace yourselves before you watch the music video parody – a Padam-ady if you will – which features Luzon rolling around in a hotel in a sultry red outfit surrounded by suitors, accompanied by the lyrics:

“C*mpdump, c*mdump / I feel you in my hole / c*mdump, c*mdump / You know I wanna take it all / C*mpdump / I’m taking all your loads / C*mdump, c*mdump / With all your bros.”

Padam Padam gets slutty! ❤️

C💧M D U M P C💧M D U M P

💦😂💦😂💦😂💦 pic.twitter.com/bhaRZuu5nP — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) June 7, 2023

For any of the more innocent readers, a “c*mdump” is a sexual act in which one receptive partner is topped (penetrated) by multiple people in one event.

Reactions to the parody have been extremely varied, with Manila’s Drag Race sisters leading the charge.

Season 14’s Kerri Colby wrote: “I love you!! I think the concept is … conceptual. However I’m a believer In divine timing … I’m not sure this is it,” which is a very polite way of writing what we’re all thinking.

Salina EsTitties of season 15 gave a simple, misspelt: “MANILLA!!!!” and Drag Race OG Ongina’s seal of approval came in the form of a “Hahahahaha”.

A common reaction among Twitter users has been to post the infamous ‘Naomi Smalls holding the Manila Luzon lipstick moment’, indicating that many fans wish to eliminate Luzon all over again for the parody.

In case you need a reminder, Manila appeared on season three of the US series, before reappearing on All Stars 1 and then famously being chopped from the competition of All Stars 4.

Manila!!! There is still time to delete this. I promise you! pic.twitter.com/RR0To3IsGS — Cisco 💛🌊 (@ciscoforshort) June 7, 2023

Although Manila is yet debut the track on streaming services, its release can’t be far away given the multitude of reactions to the song online.

Kylie’s original number, however, can be streamed now. Padam today, Padam tomorrow, Padam forever.