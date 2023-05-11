Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off with giants disco horses, a ball hosted by vogue dancers and the Queen herself dressed as a “c**ty bee” – here are the most gagworthy moments from opening night.

At the risk of impartial journalism: Beyoncé has once again proved that she’s the (alien) superstar of a generation with Renaissance World Tour‘s opening night in Stockholm, Sweden – and from the very first fans entering the arena being greeted with a giant progress Pride flag, she was aided by her queerest concert yet.

From hosting a ball midway through the concert, to sickening costumes – here are the internet’s reactions to the Renaissance World Tour.

The setlist

Beyoncé walked into the Renaissance World Tour setlist meeting and said: “I want to make history,” and that’s what she’s done.

A sickening blend of old favourites, deep cuts, merciful lack of Jay-Z appearances and, of course, every track from the actual Renaissance album.

Fans have been thrilled with the choices, praising everything from the ordering of the tracks to the selection itself.

opened with dangerously in love and took me out so i had to stop watching pic.twitter.com/wRxRzRg5oo — MOTHERBOARD 👽 (@theemisstoto) May 10, 2023

She’s deadass.



Beyoncé performing “I’M THAT GIRL” on the opening night of the RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/AFlTXhUfpn — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) May 10, 2023

and there it goes, Summer Renaissance closed the show WOWWWW 😭🪩 pic.twitter.com/SN86glhEca — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) May 10, 2023

The set design

The set design of the Renaissance World Tour has also been a hot talking point – from a progress Pride flag-inspired technical difficulty to an actual giant disco horse known affectionately as ‘Reneigh’, it’s clear that Beyoncé has pulled out all the stops.

That’s not to mention the gigantic version of Reneigh that appears on stage, the news station set or the robotic arms that she performed “Cozy” with. It’s all just too much.

IM FUCKING GAGGING OMFG pic.twitter.com/Npg7OpIHwq — aram (@aramnotagoat) May 10, 2023

STILL NOT OVER BEYONCÉ'S LITTLE VOGUE MOMENT LIKE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UAfPoyCgR9 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 11, 2023

Beyoncé’s performance of “Summer Renaissance” also involved her mounting Reneigh and flying over the crowd – as one fan put it, the concert is “next f**king level”.

Beyoncé set design & concert visuals are next fucking level, my goodness.



I mean we expected it…but my goodness. pic.twitter.com/eKVpvvBFFA — Mia Kai (@miakai) May 10, 2023

She’s performing Summer Renaissance flying over us!!! SEND HELP #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ETeK3vhimT — J (@wenttojarrett) May 10, 2023

The looks

It comes as no surprise that Beyoncé’s wardrobe has also set the internet alight – on any other artist, the clothes would be wearing her, but not for Queen B.

Decked out in everything in custom McQueen/ Mugler/ Loewe/ Balmain and more, never has a pop superstar looked more sickening.

And, of course, the “c**ty news anchor bee” has stolen the show.

Beyoncé transforms her dress with UV light during the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/7ljjC964nu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023

custom david koma, inspired by looks #26 and #28 from the spring 2023 collection pic.twitter.com/rRdtqmB8L5 — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

custom courrèges designed by nicolas di felice, inspired by the closing look from the fall 2023 mirror collection pic.twitter.com/MDxN5ltnYL — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

custom balmain designed by olivier rousteing inspired by the pearl detailed look #43 from balmain fall 2023 rtw pic.twitter.com/yUstL0R6II — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

Him: you better not be a cunty news anchor bee when I get back



Me: pic.twitter.com/2z4jAII2lA — SexyUgly 〄 (@GermGagaPox) May 10, 2023

BEYONCÉ IS SUCH AN UNSERIOUS WOMAN LMAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eTS4b44JCn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

The queerness

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s love letter to the queer community.

Aside from being widely commended for drawing upon the work of queer Black artists from across time and genres, such as the Black transgender DJ and producer Honey Dijon and 90s drag artist Moi Renee, it is also a tribute to her late, gay uncle Johnny.

Amid other queer references, Beyoncé spells out the colours of the progress Pride flag in her song “COZY”, which she performed with robotic arms. Because she’s Beyoncé.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the iconic mother of the house RENAISSANCE, BEYONCÉ!" pic.twitter.com/DYN8njT9d5 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 11, 2023

I cant believe the recording academy called the eras tour the tour of a generation before they saw beyonce in front of the cunt lights pic.twitter.com/HRbHIM100K — tony (@queersofbravo) May 10, 2023

Somewhere in the musical excellence, Beyoncé also hosted a ball – something that directly pays homage to Renaissance‘s inspiration of underground queer ballroom movements.

“Do you know how affirming this is coming from the greatest artist of all time?” they wrote,

“Beyoncé was quintessential to my childhood as a queer child and to see her celebrate queerness LOUDLY is just amazing.”

Do you know how affirming this is coming from the greatest artist of all time. Beyoncé was quintessential to my childhood as a queer child and to see her celebrate queerness LOUDLY is just amazing. https://t.co/j3uNxqyFsL — ʏᴏᴜ’ʀᴇ ᴀ ʀᴜᴅᴇ ꜱᴘᴀɴɪꜱʜ ʙɪᴛᴄʜ (@soberthots_) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé’s cast is also full to the brim of queer talent – including Honey Balenciaga, a ballroom dancer from the vogue house of Balenciaga, who also featured on Legendary.

Beyonce hiring all these baby queer voguers to go on tour with her is just so… pic.twitter.com/d2Zp1343x3 — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) May 11, 2023

Beyoncé releasing the wiggle at the #RenaissanceWorldTour



(I spy Honey Balenciaga) pic.twitter.com/vOerHhMVg3 — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) May 10, 2023

The bathrooms?

Beyoncé has reportedly made all of the bathrooms on the Renaissance World Tour gender neutral – a slay if ever we heard one.

As Alejandra Caraballo wrote on Twitter: “Beyoncé vs DeSantis is a fight I’m here for.”

Beyoncé’s tour schedule will take her through Florida and Tennessee – two particular states that have ramped up anti-queer legislation in recent months.

For one last time: That’s mother.

Beyonce vs DeSantis is a fight I'm here for.



Florida's new trans bathroom ban would be in effect during Beyonce's August 16th tour stop at Raymond James in Tampa, FL. The stadium is government owned and subject to the trans bathroom ban, HB 1521. https://t.co/hzbysNJfLx — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 10, 2023

BEYONCE REALLY IS THE MOTHER OF MOTHERS. SHE INVENTED THE WORD MOTHER. SHE IS THE REASON WHY WE MOTHER. SHE RUN THE WORLD, BREAK OUR SOULS, MAKE FORMATION, STAY HEATED, THE ALIEN SUPERSTAR, SHE IS EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE.

pic.twitter.com/0nDociHUyQ — Vana Vega (@missvanavega) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé will perform one more night in Stockholm (11 May), before jetting off to the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada – among other countries.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.