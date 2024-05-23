Everyone remembers where they were then RuPaul’s Drag Race star Naomi Smalls sensationally sent Manila Luzon home via lipstick on All Stars 4. Now, we know when it “clicked” for the leg-endary glamazon that she had to do so.

While the controversial elimination format that enabled Drag Race queens to send one another packing first hit our screens in All Stars 2, it wasn’t until two seasons later that someone utilised it to its full strategic potential.

That queen was season eight finalist Naomi Smalls during her run on All Stars 4 in 2018.

Following a legendary makeover challenge, during her first top-two placement, Naomi immediately chopped series frontrunner Manila Luzon, despite the latter’s three challenge wins.

Speaking in a video posted to her YouTube channel about the moment she became wary of Manila, Naomi revealed that the wheels were set in motion following episode four’s improv challenge, Jersey Justice.

“We were on a high, of like: ‘B*tch, we f**king ate that [challenge]’,” Naomi explained, adding that the pair, who competed in the same team that week, were convinced they would be grabbing the two top spots that episode.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan, however, with only Manila announced as one of the week’s winners, alongside Monique Heart.

Naomi then revealed that Manila’s reaction to her not making the top two set the scene for the former to send her home during the makeover challenge.

Manila Luzon on All Stars 4. (VH1)

“It wasn’t until the critique of the skit that [the judges] said Manila outshone [me]. Stepping off the stage, [she] said: ‘Yeah girl, I ate you up’.

“That’s when it clicked for me: I don’t like this b*tch, I don’t trust this b*tch. That wrote the script for the rest of the season,” Naomi said.

Naomi, who reached the final in both seasons she competed, recently indicated that she’d be up for a future third round on All Stars – possibly without Manila this time, we’re guessing.

Speaking at Roscoe’s Tavern, in Chicago, Naomi said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race is such a pageant. I mean, it’s a competition. I love a competition. I love winning, and I haven’t won yet, so… who knows? One day.”

All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally. All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.