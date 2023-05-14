RuPaul’s Drag Race star Farrah Moan has revealed why she didn’t do her gagworthy tearaway for her Lady Gaga tribute look in the premiere episode of season nine.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine was a season known for many things. It introduced the wider world to drag superstars like Shea Coulée and Sasha Velour, two All Stars 8 queens and even helped propel Ariana Grande’s “Greedy” to infamy with Valentina’s infamous mask-clad lip sync.

Before all of that, however, the franchise’s move from Logo to VH1 bought with it a bigger budget – and bigger guest stars.

One such guest star was Lady Gaga, who entered the werkroom in season nine’s opening episode alongside the cast of queens before being honoured with a runway during episode one’s maxi challenge, in which the queens had to present a hometown look and a Lady Gaga tribute.

Keen fans of the show will remember season nine and All Stars 4 bombshell Farrah Moan reaching the end of the runway in an “Alejandro”-inspired coat, before beginning to tear the coat open – and then stopping.

In Untucked, she revealed a stunning latex bodysuit underneath the overcoat, and told Lady Gaga that she “wasn’t sure if it would be authentic to the actual look” – but it seems like that’s not the real reason she didn’t do her big reveal.

Commenting on a TikTok video of the moment, Farrah Moan revealed that production meddling is in fact what prevented her from gagging the judges and Gaga on the main stage.

“The person who mic’ed me couldn’t get the mic in my latex and put it in the jacket and told me my tearaway would break equipment,” Farrah commented.

She then said that she explained this to Lady Gaga during Untucked, but was told she had to re-film the segment so as not to discuss the inner workings of Drag Race on film.

“Told Gaga, production made me refilm because because you can’t ‘talk about production’ on camera,” Farah wrote.

We’re absolutely gagged to think that we were robbed of a moment even more iconic than Farrah’s infamous season nine roast.