Homobloc has announced details of its 2023 lineup – and tickets go on sale soon.

The annual LGBTQ+ event will return to Manchester on 4 November with headliners Jessie Ware, Confidence Man, The Blessed Madonna, Peaches and Romy.

Ahead of its reveal the organisers described their lineup as “the most powerful and diverse Homobloc line-up to date”.

Tickets for the event will go on general sale from 10am on 4 August via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Manchester’s Depot Mayfield will see performances and sets from David Morales, Horse Meat Disco, Jodie Harsh, Cakes Da Killa, Juliana Huxtable, LSDXOXO to name a few.

Homobloc has also confirmed its continued partnership with four LGBTQ+ charities including The Proud Trust, LGBT Foundation, George House Trust and Greater Manchester LGBTQ+ Community Fund.

They said: “As Homobloc continues into 2023, we commit to extend our charitable partnerships to help us deliver financial support and services deep within LGBTQ+ communities and the queer nightlife sector.”

For the 2022 event they raised £47,000 that was split equally between the four charities.

Last year’s edition saw performances from Self Esteem, Róisín Murphy, Honey Dijon and The Blessed Madonna.

How to get Homobloc tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 4 August via Ticketmaster.

A presale is taking place for those who signed up to the mailing list at homobloc.co.uk.

Homobloc presale tickets will be released from 10am on Thursday, 3 August and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

Homobloc 2023 lineup

This year’s Homobloc will be headlined by Jessie Ware, with performances and sets also from Confidence Man, The Blessed Madonna, Romy and Peaches.

Below you can check out the full lineup poster so far for the 2023 edition of Homobloc.