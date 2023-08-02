The Crown actor Emma Corrin has revealed their excitement at landing the role of Marvel’s latest villain in Deadpool 3.

Corrin, who broke through as Princess Diana in The Crown, cementing their star in Lady Chatterley’s Lover and My Policeman, and on stage in Orlando.

Now, they’re joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Deadpool 3, which will reunite with “merc with a mouth” (Ryan Reynolds) with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Corrin will play an unnamed villain. Cast and crew shared their excitement at their casting when news broke in February, with LGBTQ+ fans particularly delighted to see a prominent non-binary star feature in cinema’s biggest franchise.

Although details are still under lock and key, in an interview with Empire magazine Corrin spoke about getting scooped up by Deadpool director Shawn Levy and uncovering the “intricate world” of Marvel.

“I feel really excited to play a villain,” they said. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

Levy contacted Corrin about the Deadpool role after watching them in Orlando last year and, in typical Marvel fashion, kept the entire process as secret as possible.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it,” Corrin continued. “Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So, I met him, being like: ‘I don’t know what this is about’.”

While Corrin admitted they are a novice when it comes to the MCU, they are not naive about the sanctity of the franchise, given Marvel’s expansive and devoted fan base.

“Hand up, I’m not a Marvel person,” they said. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like: ‘You’re gonna have to debrief me’. It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f**k.

“All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon and I feel really lucky to be part of it – especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Deadpool 3 is due for release on 3 May, 2024. This could change, however, with filming indefinitely halted by the Hollywood strikes.

It will be the first Deadpool film set in the MCU, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

It also looks set to properly introduce the X-Men into the MCU, with Hugh Jackman making a surprise return as Wolverine. However, given Marvel’s recent fondness for the multiverse, nothing is certain.

In the meantime, Corrin is set to feature in FX series mini A Murder At The End Of The World and Robert Eggers’ take on the gothic vampire tale, Nosferatu.