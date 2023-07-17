As Hollywood actors join writers on the picket line, here’s the rundown of all the major films and TV shows likely to be delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Hollywood is officially closed for business as 160,000 actors who are part of the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) head on indefinite strike.

The decision comes just 10 weeks after the WGA (Writer’s Guild Association) began their own strike to demand fairer pay and better working conditions – a move that has already seen numerous productions grind to a halt.

Aside from actors withholding their labour on set, strike guidelines also include not attending premieres, doing press interviews for completed work, appearing at awards shows, going to film festivals or even promoting projects on social media.

The strike hopes to achieve a fairer division of streaming profits and guarantee that artificial intelligence (AI) will not threaten their jobs in an ever-changing industry.

SAG-AFTRA members hold a press conference announcing strike. (Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency/Getty)

“We are being victimised by a very greedy enterprise,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said during a speech at a press conference on Thursday (13 July), after a month of failed negotiations.

Drescher slammed major studios as “disgusting” for “pleading poverty when they give hundreds of millions to their CEOs”.

“At some point you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’,” she continued.

In response to the strike, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said: “[It was] certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life.

“The union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

While some productions such as HBO’s House of the Dragon could remain unscathed due to operating under the UK acting union Equity, many will not be so lucky.

Ahead, find all the all the films and TV shows likely to be impacted by the Hollywood strike.

TV

Euphoria

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria (HBO)

The third season of Euphoria has been a long time coming. While the second instalment of Sam Levinson’s Emmy-winning HBO drama starring Zendaya landed in January 2022, fans may have to wait as late as 2026 to see what happens to Rue and the rest of her troubled classmates.

Stranger Things

The Stranger Things cast. (Netflix)

Production for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit fantasy series Stranger Things was halted in May following the writer’s strike. However, this latest strike action means we’ll have to wait a while longer before we find out if Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends can overcome the evil supernatural forces in the Upside Down.

The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in season two of The White Lotus. (HBO)

HBO’s award-winning series The White Lotus – which heralded in Jennifer Coolidge’s renaissance – was set to begin production on its third season in Thailand, but has been delayed due to the writer’s strike. However, as a number of the cast are most likely members of SAG-AFTRA, more delays are set to plague the show.

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us (HBO)

Everyone’s favourite post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, has suspended season two production in light of the ongoing strikes. Creator Craig Mazin is a vocal supporter of any and all Hollywood creatives going on strike. This means production will likely be delayed for as long as necessary, even through its proposed filming start date is later this year.

American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story season 12.(@kimkardashian/Getty/AHS)

The next instalment of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, continued production throughout the writers’ strike despite heavy criticism. However, with SAG actors now prevented from working, production could see some severe delays.

Film

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will star in Wicked: Part One (Mike Marsland/WireImage, Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked has already been filming for several months, with Part One expected to hit cinemas in November 2024. However, the highly-anticipated film could face delays as filming ceases in the UK following the actors’ strike.

Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega is set to star in Beetlejuice 2 as Winona Ryder’s daughter (Getty/ PinkNews)

The recently-announced Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice 2, starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, began filming in May, but the production timeline will now have to be pushed back. This means that its projected September 2024 release date could now be in jeopardy.

Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal will lead the Gladiator cast. (David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty)

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel will likely be impacted by the strike action as it stops filming in the midst of production. The film is currently set to be released in November 2024.

Deadpool 3

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Marvel’s Deadpool 3, starring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner, recently began production in the UK. However, in light of the actors’ strike, production has already been suspended.