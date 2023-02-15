Emma Corrin is joining Deadpool 3 as the leading villain and fans are so ready for it

The Crown star Emma Corrin has landed their next big gig as the main villain in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The non-binary actor has dominated the field in the past couple years having received an Emmy nomination for their role as Princess Diana, co-starred alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman and taken to the stage in Virgina Woolf’s Orlando.

The news, first reported by Deadline, does not provide any more detail on their role, although according to reports, Marvel have had their eye on casting Corrin for quite some time.

Lead star and executive producer Reynolds, who plays our hero Wade WIlson (aka Deadpool), was the first to share his excitement at the casting news.

“New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin,” he wrote on social media.

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Deadpool 3 is a huge departure from the (often historical) roles they have played, as they join the MCU with a villainous bang. Although they have previously appeared in DC Comics Batman prequel series, Pennyworth.

And of course Corrin themselves has expressed their gratitude at joining the coveted MCU.

“I actually tried out for Wrexham AFC (Association Football Club) but they put me in Deadpool instead??” they joked. “HOLY S**T!!! Beyond honoured to join this bonkers family thank you so much for having me Ryan Reynolds and [director] Shawn Levy. Can’t wait.”

They follow in the footsteps of their My Policeman co-star Styles, who made an appearance in Marvel’s Eternals and also has plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

EMMA AND HARRY TAKING OVER THE MCU, SO REAL https://t.co/4hRJfr453U — anjana | AOTY x2 WINNER HARRY STYLES | VEELA DAY (@anjanakandhan) February 14, 2023

Who will Emma Corrin play in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 2 was praised for its inclusion of a same-sex romance and Reynolds is pushing for a bisexual superhero, meaning Corrin is adding to the queer vibes of the franchise.

The news follows last year’s announcement that Shea Couleé would play Marvel’s first drag queen alongside trans non-binary actor Zoe Terakes in the Marvel Disney+ series Ironheart.

As for how could Emma Corrin fit into the Deadpool plot, it really is anyone’s guess.

The film is the third instalment in the franchise which follows the adventures of Deadpool, a Canadian mercenary with superhuman regenerative healing powers, and his friends.

There is particular hype for this latest film as Hugh Jackman will be making a reprisal of their role as Wolverine despite dying in the 2017 film Logan.

Some are speculating Corrin could play 2015 Marvel comic character Gwendolyn Pool bringing chaos into the universe. Others are speculating that she could play Spiral, a six-armed sorceress serving Villain Mojo, or maybe even carve out her own villainous role as a mutant.

Very curious to see what villain Emma Corrin plays in Deadpool 3. If it’s a mutant, the possibilities are endless. — Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 14, 2023

How have fans reacted to the casting announcement?

Fans are delighted at the news, sharing their theories and joy at this much-needed bout of representation.

“Okay Emma Corrin is playing the villain in Deadpool 3??? They’re gonna slay,” one fan wrote. While another added: “Emma Corrin playing a psycho villain opposite Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine? Damn, Marvel just managed to get me back.”

And another shared their hopes that “Emma will finally give the positive superhero enby representation we queers deserve.”

They are amazing ! They will be so great in this! Congrats! Emma! — KC Almost Home💙💚×͜× ❤️💛🇮🇪 (@KC8Home) February 14, 2023

There’s plenty of excitement for Corrin’s sky-rocketing career, too, as it was recently announced they would be joining the star-studded cast of Robert Eggers gothic horror Nosferatu.

Between Deadpool and Nosferatu, Emma Corrin has such an exciting career ahead! They’re genuinely a star that I’m excited to watch more of in the future 🤩 https://t.co/OOzqlghtPf — Manning Franks (@Cine_Mann) February 14, 2023

EMMA CORRIN IN NOSFERATU AND THEN IN DEADPOOL 3!??!?!1 SO HAPPY FOR THEM WTF I FEEL LIKE A PROUD MOTHER FOLLOWING EMMA'S CAREER SINCE THE BEGINNING — ridz (@filmkirbys) February 14, 2023

Deadpool 3 will hit UK cinemas on 8 November 2024.