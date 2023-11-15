Dr. Martens and Ganni have announced a collaboration – and this is everything we know so far.

The two brands have confirmed that they’re teaming up to celebrate 10 years of the classic Jadon Boot by Dr. Martens.

The official release date is yet to be revealed, but we do know it’s “coming soon” and will be available at Dr. Martens and Ganni.

The collab was confirmed with an Instagram post from the two brands, which features a teaser video of the shoes.

In the clip we see quick, zoomed in snaps of the new edition of the classic Jadon Boot, which comes in black with yellow stitching and features Dr. Martens x Ganni logos.

Fans are excited about the upcoming collab, with one commenting: “Holy moly, can’t wait to see this launch!”.

Another said: “seriously please no my wallet cant handle any more.”

Others called it a “dream collab” and said that it’s “too good”, with another saying they “can’t miss it”.

Fans will be hoping for a drop ahead of Christmas, while Dr. Martens will be getting ready for their annual Black Friday sale this month.

It’s expected to launch on Friday, 24 November, running across the weekend into Cyber Monday with discounts on a number of styles.

The release date of the Dr. Martens x Ganni collab will be announced soon, and you can follow their social media channels to updates.

Ganni teams up with New Balance

Earlier this year Ganni collaborated with New Balance on a sneakers collection that was snapped up by fans.

The range featured reimagined versions of the sneaker brand’s classic 1906R and RC30 silhouettes in yellow, black and white colourways.

After launching online they sold out quickly, with Taylor Swift spotted wearing a pair of the white and yellow trainers.

It’s marked a number of collabs from the popular brand this year, which also included one with Barbour for Fall/Winter 2023.

The nine-piece collection featured a mix of signature Barbour outerwear and winter-ready accessories.

Discussing the collab, Ganni said: “We just had to join forces with Barbour again – there was so much potential for another collab and so much we didn’t get to the first time around.

“This time we wanted to really continue to value the craftsmanship and added even more joyful elements incorporating our classic leopard print – to me, leopard print is timeless,” said creative director, Ditte Reffstrup.