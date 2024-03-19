Gap x Palace collab: release date, how to buy and more

Gap and Palace have announced details of a collab – and this is everything you need to know including the release date.

The two popular brands are dropping an apparel range, which has been previewed in a campaign with Spice Girl icon Melanie C.

The collection will be available to shop from 11am GMT on 22 March both in-store and online via gap.co.uk.

The London-based cult favourite has previously teamed up with the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Adidas and Vans.

They’re now adding the Gap to the prestigious list, with a range of apparel and accessories, including their first ever children’s wear collection.

Lev Tanju, who founded Palace in 2009, explained: “Collaborating with Gap made sense because a lot of us grew up skating in Gap gear in the 1990s.

“Gap is so cool to us: clean, preppy, and all about the good American things like everyone being welcome. Gap put out so much iconic content in the era before it was called content and it’s been a real privilege for us to play in that space with them.

“And doing our first ever kids’ collection with Gap – who make the best kids’ clothes – is really special for us.”

The range nods to Gap’s preppy style and Palace’s streetwear aesthetic. (Gap/Palace)

The collection gives a new spin on some classic 90s pieces. This includes Gap’s signature logo hoodie, which is embellished with the letters ‘PAL’ instead of ‘GAP’.

There’s also preppy, striped rugby shirts, patchwork pastel button-down shirts and statement graphic tees.

Also featured in the collection is chinos, varsity jackets which are embellished with Jeremy the duck, Palace’s cartoon ’employee’ and accessories like caps.

Finishing up the range are camo print shirts and trousers, as well as a shell tracksuit in burgundy and navy, which is repped by Sporty Spice aka Mel C in the campaign.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Palace collection without skateboards, which will also be available to buy from the collection.

To shop the entire range from 22 March head to gap.co.uk and you can find out more about the Gap x Palace collab below.

How to get the Gap x Palace collab

Shopper can get bomber jackets and caps as part of the collection. (Gap/Palace)

It’s been confirmed that the range will drop from 11am GMT on 22 March.

The collection is expected to be in high demand, and you can purchase it both online and in-store.

To shop online you can head to gap.co.uk and palaceskateboards.com.