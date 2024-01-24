Casetify x Jujutsu Kaisen collab: release date, how to buy and more.

Casetify has announced a collaboration with manga series Jujutsu Kaisen – and this is the release date.

The collection features a range of phone cases and accessories inspired by the popular series.

The Casetify x Jujutsu Kaisen collab will be available to shop from 31 January at casetify.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

A highlight includes a product that brings the Malevolent Shrine to life, with a a one-of-a-kind cursed energy Thermal Interactive Case for airpods.

The unique case will transform into a deep purple hue when in contact with heat coming from the user’s hands.

You may like to watch

There’s also a collectible Airpods Case in the shape of Prison Realm. Inside the outer casing you’ll find Gojo Satoro’s airpods case.

Fans can also choose from accessories featuring their favourite characters (from Yuji Itadori to Ryomen Sukuna), the cursed seal, the Prison Realm, and much more for iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel models.

The Casetify x Jujutsu Kaisen collab features phone cases, airpods cases and more.

The collection will also extend to products made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple watch bands, iPad, laptop covers, wireless chargers, and phone straps.

Plus, with every purchase fans will receive a random collectible character card with varying levels of rarity.

They feature characters ranging from Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki Satoru Gojo, Kento Nanami, and Ryomen Sukuna.

This release follows up a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration with Uniqlo, which dropped in October 2023.

The limited edition collection featured five graphic t-shirts with beloved characters and iconic scenes from the series.

The hugely popular graphic t-shirt range inspired by the manga series sold out on the Uniqlo website after it was released due to demand.

The upcoming collab with Casetify is expected to be just as popular when it’s released on 31 January.

You can shop the Casetify x Jujutsu Kaisen range exclusively at casetify.com, with prices starting from $42.