Taylor Swift wears a vintage Shania Twain t-shirt – and fans can get the same one

Taylor Swift has been spotted wearing a Shania Twain t-shirt – and fans can buy the exact same one.

The singer was photographed in Greenwich Village in New York City this week repping her fellow country-pop icon.

She wore a vintage-inspired t-shirt from brand Daydreamer, which features the artwork for Twain’s track “Any Man Of Mine”.

Fans can get their hands on the same tee from the Daydreamer website at $88.

The 1995 track features on Shania’s second album and marked her first number one hit at country radio.

It also crossed over to the top 40 on the pop charts, marking her second track to do so, and something Swift achieved when she moved to a country-pop sound.

The singer paired her Shania tee with bike shorts, the sold-out New Balance x Ganni sneakers, ruffled FP Movement socks in green and a Still Here New York cap.

Taylor Swift paired her Shania Twain tee with the New Balance x Ganni sneakers. (Gotham/GC Images)

Swift has often noted Twain as one of her music idols, and previously gave her a shoutout in a 2021 TikTok.

The “Cruel Summer” singer posted a clip which read “Country Girls can’t go pop” and featured pictures of Twain performing as well as the two stars together.

She also added that she’s “learned from the best” in the caption.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The singer will resume her record-breaking Eras Tour next month, with shows across South America.

She’ll headline stadiums in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in November.

The tour will then head to Tokyo Australia and Singapore in early 2024 before a huge run across Europe in the summer.

It’s currently set to finish in Toronto, with six shows planned at the Rogers Centre, after the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Swift asking her to bring the tour to the country.

He wrote: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”