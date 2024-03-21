Bath and Body Works is releasing a collection inspired by Bridgerton – and this is everything you need to know about the collab.

The brand has teamed up with the hit Netflix series to release a set of fragrances and other products that nod to the Regency era of the show.

The collection will be available to shop from 25 March in-store and online at bathandbodyworks.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collaboration sees the two “bring award-winning storytelling to life through the power of fragrance”, with crafted scents in body lotion, soaps and more.

“At Bath and Body Works, we aim to forever transform the viewing experience for millions of Netflix fans by allowing the power of fragrance to transport them like never before into their favorite stories and scenes,” the brand said.

You may like to watch

They teased the range this month, with a social media post that read “should we spill the tea?”, sending fans into a frenzy.

Bath and Body Works then confirmed the collab, as well as giving a sneak peek at the gold-embossed products in the range.

One commented: “the way i screamed Bridgerton as soon as i heard the music haha.”

Another wrote: “And I’ll buy the whole collection.”

And somebody else asked: “Will it come with the latest issue from lady whistledown.”

It comes after Netflix released a new clip from the upcoming third season of the hit series.

The minute-long snippet features Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Anthony and Kate dancing at an event.

As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest. Bridgerton S3 is nearly here! #NextOnNetflix



Part 1 = 16 May

Part 2 = 13 June pic.twitter.com/V3toRkhWk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 20, 2024

The series, which will focus on Colin will be released in two parts on the streaming platform, with the first on 16 May and second on 13 June.

Below you can find out everything we know about the Bridgerton x Bath and Body Works collab.

It’s been confirmed that the collaboration will be available to shop in-store at retail locations nationwide and online from Monday, 25 March.

To shop the collection, you can check your local store or shop online at bathandbodyworks.com.

What does the collab include?

The products were “inspired by scenes, characters, key icons and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic,” according to Bath and Body Works.

There’s a number of products to choose from including a hand soap, body mist, lotion and hand sanitizer.

Plus there will also be a candle with a name that nods to the series, “Diamond of the Season”.

The scent, has been crafted to represent the “chosen” debutante of the social season and has notes of “sparkling peach, spring daffodil and radiant jasmine”.

The collection will also include four new fragrances alongside accessories inspired by the Regency era the show is based around.

To shop the collab head to bathandbodyworks.com.