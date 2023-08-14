GANNI x New Balance collection: release date, how to buy and more

GANNI recently unveiled its second collaboration with New Balance – and the release date is very soon.

The two brands will drop a new collection featuring three New Balance sneakers with a GANNI stamp.

They’re being released on 16 August exclusively at ganni.com and newbalance.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

They debuted on the runway at Copenhagen Fashtion Week, and will be limited edition releases.

The collab features reimagined versions of the sneaker brand’s classic 1906R and RC30 silhouettes.

The GANNI x New Balance 1906R lands in two colourways, “Egret” and “Blazing Yellow”.

They’re crafted with textured mesh uppers, rope laces and branded heel tabs.

While the second sneaker, the RC30 Trackster silhouette is reimagined in a “Bumblebee Black” and “Yellow” colourway.

They’ve elevated its classic ripple sole with a hint of yellow on the midsole.

The reimagined RC30 Trackster silhouette is exclusive to the GANNI website. (Ganni x New Balance)

Fans are loving the latest collab from the two brands, with one commenting: “All i need is this sunshine colour.”

Another wrote: “All i need is this sunshine colour,” while others said “gimme gimme gimme” and “we arw waiting”.

One person who is excited about the drop, said: “I have count downs left right and center – Literally put me to rest if I don’t get these.”

Well, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to buy the GANNI x New Balance collection

The limited edition sneakers collaboration will be available to shop from 16 August exclusively from the two brand’s websites newbalance.com and ganni.com as well as their physical stores.

However, one of the styles is limited to just GANNI. The RC30 Trackster will be a GANNI exclusive and is available from their website and in-store.

While the two colourways of the 1906R sneakers will be available for purchase via GANNI and New Balance’s websites, alongside their physical store locations.