The trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9 – the first time the queens are playing for charity, rather than themselves – has dropped, gagging fans with glamorous guest stars and sickening looks.

Premiering on 17 May, the All Stars franchise is back with a cast of eight returning queens ready to fight for a spot in the (now very crowded) Drag Race Hall of Fame… and as ever, there’s a twist.

The season doesn’t come with a customary cash prize for its winner, but rather a hefty donation to a charity of the victorious queen’s choice – but rumours circulating online (and supported by All Stars 8‘s Heidi N Closet in a now-deleted post) suggested that each contestant received a $50,000 (£40,000) appearance fee and $25,000 (£20,000) in expenses for their lewks.

Maybe that’s why the first trailer for the show, which hasn’t officially been posted on any of Drag Race‘s socials but has somehow found its way on to X/Twitter, has teased a season full of jaw-dropping looks.

“The time has come for drag queens to give until it hurts,” RuPaul says in a voiceover. “Plus, big, big money for their favourite cause and the biggest stakes ever.

“But don’t get it twisted. These All Stars have come to play. Who will slay it forward and win a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame?”

You may like to watch

rupaul's drag race all stars 9 full trailer! 🌎✨ pic.twitter.com/jb9qTzWxcG — jenny 💝 (@noahthedumb) May 1, 2024

As expected, the trailer (the first except for the meet the queens and cast reveal) has given hints at some fabulous guest judges.

Appearing in the trailer are actress and singer Keke Palmer, singer-songwriter Anitta, Nashville and The White Lotus star Connie Britton and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu. And we’re pretty sure that’s not the end of the list.

There are also teases of some amazing runways from the queens. Season 11 star Plastique Tiara appears in a gigantic golden-winged get up, Drag Race OG Shannel sports a mermaid/ocean-themed gown and meme queen Roxxxy Andrews seems to pay tribute to Jessica Rabbit.

Challenge-wise, we get what looks like a customary talent show, a girl group bonanza and an acting challenge. There’s also a healthy dose of drama.

Which charity is each queen playing for?

Each queen has selected a charity to which they’ll donate any winnings. The full breakdown is available here, but to keep it short:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 premieres on 17 May.