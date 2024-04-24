For the first time in Drag Race herstory, the All Stars 9 cast are playing for charity – so here is a full list of the various causes each queen is battling for.

With the cast of the ninth instalment of All Stars announced, the upcoming season, which features eight past queens return to the Werk Room for another shot at a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, also comes with one historic twist.

Provided by The Pallette Fund – an organisation which “supports trailblazers creating change throughout the world and places a priority on funding collaborative partnerships among organizations that strengthen the health and leadership of the LGBTQ+ community” – the grand prize of the season is a now customary $200k; but this time, it will go to charity.

Many of the charities chosen by the All Stars 9 cast are LGBTQ+ charities, but not all. Some are mental health related, and one queen has chosen to donate to an animal protection charity.

Though the season doesn’t come with a monetary prize for its winner, rumours circulating online (and supported by All Stars 8‘s Heidi N Closet in a now-deleted post) suggest that each queen received a $50k appearance fee and a $25k stipend for their lewks.

Featuring some third-time returnees, some fan faves from more recent seasons and one incredibly distinct Miss Vanjie, here is a full list of every charity each All Stars 9 cast member is playing for.

Meet The Queens of #AllStars9! 👑🌟



Back to use their powers for good & win a $200k donation to the charity of their choice! Provided by @palettefund#DragRace All Stars 9 + Untucked premieres May 17 only on @wowpresentsplus: https://t.co/sSMu2cheH3 pic.twitter.com/BKZFhK6sJT — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) April 23, 2024

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14)

Ms. Angeria Paris VanMicheals made it to the top five on season 14 with two challenge wins, and will be competing on behalf of the National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights organisation dedicated to the empowerment of Black LGBTQ+ people.

Gottmik (Season 13)

Season 13’s top four diva Gottmik – with two wins under her belt – will be battling for the All Stars 9 crown for the Trans Lifeline charity: a peer support and crisis hotline offering phone support to transgender people.

Jorgeous (Season 14)

RuPaul’s child Jorgeous’ charity in the All Stars 9 arena will be the National Alliance of Mental Illness, America’s largest grassroots mental health organisation. Let’s hope she sews some more gorgeous napkins in those design challenges.

Nina West (Season 11)

Making it to top six on season 11 with two challenge wins under her belt, Nina West’s charity will be The Trevor Project, which is focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth: they offer a vital helpline as part of their services.

It's about to get nineconic! 🤭



Nina West joins #AllStars9 – streaming FRI MAY 17 on @paramountplus! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/eHo3QUr9VU — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2024

Plastique Tiara (Season 11)

A distinct fan favourite during her time on the show, despite an early elimination, Plastique Tiara’s All Stars 9 charity is The Asian American Foundation (TAAF).

The Asian American Foundation was founded by prominent Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2021 to help create a national infrastructure for a community that has faced an increasing number of racial attacks in recent years.

Fantastique! 💜✨



Catch the beauty Plastique Tiara on #AllStars9 – streaming FRI MAY 17 on @paramountplus! 👠 pic.twitter.com/wqNFZZcKhr — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2024

Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5 and All Stars 2)

She’s here to make it clear; Roxxxy Andrews is making sure that third time’s a charm on All Stars 9, and is competing on behalf of Miracle of Love, who provide comprehensive, multi-cultural HIV/AIDS care, education, and prevention services.

Shannel (Season 1 and All Stars 1)

The very first queen to ever walk into the Werk Room, 15 years ago, Shannel’s return to All Stars 9 will be on behalf of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, dedicated to increasing awareness of – and improving the diagnosis and cure of – anxiety disorders and depression in children and adults.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Season 10 and season 11)

One of the few Drag Race girls to appear on two regular seasons, Miss Vanjie is coming to get these cookies in All Stars 9 for ASPCA, a non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing animal cruelty.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 premieres on 17 May.