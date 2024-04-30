All Stars 9 contestant Gottmik has hinted at the intense drama to come, adding that the eight queens playing for charity aren’t going easy on one another.

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars history, the cast of queens who have been welcomed back to the werk room for the second (or third) chance at a crown will not be playing for a cash prize for themselves, but a $200,000 (approximately £160,000) donation to the charity of their choice.

One of those glamazons is season 13 finalist Gottmik, who made it all the way to the top four of her season with wins in the snatch game and the ball challenges.

Appearing on season 15 queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ YouTube channel today (30 April), in a video titled “Shredding the All Stars 9 Cast with Gottmik”, the trans contestant teased that although they aren’t playing for a prize for themselves, there will be as much drama as before.

“This season, I’m so honoured to be a part of,” Gottmik said. “Every single girl is iconic, and we all came together and played for charity, honey.

“We are fighting to the death because we are very charitable divas. I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

Gottmik’s chosen charity is Trans Lifeline: a peer support and crisis hotline for transgender people.

The other charitable divas are Plastique Tiara, Nina West, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Shannel and Roxxxy Andrews.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1 to 8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 will premiere on 17 May.