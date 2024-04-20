RuPaul’s Drag Race may have only just crowned a winner of season 16, but the hype machine for All Stars 9 has already started gearing up with a super-powered teaser.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

The ninth instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has received a premiere date and a brief teaser, which aired during the finale of season 16 on Friday (19 April).

There’s no rest for the fierce, as a teaser from the official Drag Race X (Twitter) account has confirmed that All Star 9 will be premiering in just under a month, on 17 May.

The post features a heroic theme, complete with a globe and a RuPaul power pose. The caption for the All Stars 9 teaser reads: “Saving the world, one heel at a time!”

Saving the world, one heel at a time! 👠✨#AllStars9 starts streaming MAY 17 on #ParamountPlus ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1gCHUDSLB1 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2024

“The time has come,” RuPaul says in a voiceover, “for drag queens to save the world.”

You may like to watch

The All Stars 9 teaser comes after US talk show host Sherri Shepherd revealed that the cast would be appearing on her show, Sherri, as part of their press run on 9 May.

The post hit the timeline just before the crown was handed over to season 16’s winner, in a fierce finale that saw Sapphira Cristál, Nymphia Wind and Plane Jane battled it out.

Who is on the cast of All Stars 9?

The full rumoured cast list of the All Stars 9 cohort is available here, but to keep it simple:

Shannel – season one, All Stars 1Listen to this article2:23 / 2:55

– season one, All Stars 1Listen to this article2:23 / 2:55 Roxxxy Andrews – season five, All Stars 2

– season five, All Stars 2 Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – seasons 10 and 11

– seasons 10 and 11 Plastique Tiara – season 11

– season 11 Nina West – season 11

– season 11 Gottmik – season 13

– season 13 Angeria Paris VanMicheals – season 14

– season 14 Jorgeous – season 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.