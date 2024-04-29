If you’re a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewer with a social media account, you’ve probably seen the fandom going wild for one specific meme from All Stars 9 contestant Roxxxy Andrews.

Following the cast reveal for All Stars 9, fans were ecstatic to hear Florida-based queen Roxxxy will be making her werk room return for the second time.

During the reveal, fans were treated to a sneak peek of each of the eight queens, with Roxxxy simply declaring: “you can’t read the doll.”

She previously appeared on season five of Drag Race, in 2013, and All Stars 2 in 2016.

The entrance line is a reference to a viral 2022 meme in which Roxxxy hopped on Instagram Live to tell trolls that she won’t be read for filth.

Now, as is common practice, the Drag Race fans have turned the statement into a meme online. Here are some of the very best, and the weirdest, “Baby, you can’t read the doll” memes.

Tribute to illiterate trans people

You might not be able to read the doll, but what happens when the doll can’t read?

me telling my friend my trans cousin is illiterate pic.twitter.com/0ezunujmUG — Lin 🪐 (@Latrizardier) April 26, 2024

Grown up, you can read the human

This is what Roxxxy Andrews spends her time saying on Opposite Day.

somewhere in the parallel universe… pic.twitter.com/5hghvoQzo7 — 𝐫𝐚𝐞 ✮ (@heyraecoulee) April 25, 2024

Roald Dahl shade

There are so many layers to this Roald Dahl x Drag Race crossover.

My religious parents when they found out Roald Dahl wrote about witches pic.twitter.com/Qo2IqLXX3U — Charles Entertainment Quee LLC (@TheLuisFernand0) April 24, 2024

Silence speaks louder than words

As Jinkx Monsoon once said: “Line?”

me when i dont have an entrance line pic.twitter.com/XG1MIOXiNR — belakboy (@itsbelakboy) April 28, 2024

A shout out to the UK girlies

RuPaul in 2019.

And a little read of the UK girlies

This one hurts.

which drag race franchise winner wins no money? pic.twitter.com/HIgGhXjNE5 — b (@Brew_Stew) April 28, 2024

Even the Drag Race queens are getting involved

Season 14 star Kornbread seemingly addressing a Drag Race ru-turn that never materialised.

Me: Ru! I was injured can I come back on Season 15



RuPaul: pic.twitter.com/6QQA2lhHaT — 🏁 All Stars All Injured 🏁 (@kornbreadTMFS) April 26, 2024

And some Drag Race queens are getting name checked

Ke-rri.

Malaysia Babydoll Fox

OK, this one from Roxxxy’s season five and All Stars 2 sister Alaska is clever.

Eur-e-ker

A bit of stretch here, but we admire the creativity.

Who is the queen who hurt her leg on S9? pic.twitter.com/x6JQ8lJwPP — Bailz (@BailzSmallwood) April 27, 2024

Give it up for the OG

Put some respect on the queen of Cameroon’s name, BeBe Zahara Benet.

Who won the first ever season of Drag Race? pic.twitter.com/vG1dJYVZzO — Blaze💚 (@BlazesAccount) April 28, 2024

And progressively weirder.

Me when I’m Roxxxy Andrews walking into Drag Race to say me entrance line pic.twitter.com/5HP5984tuY — JackFed (@JackFedYT) April 26, 2024

So, so strange

Vroom vroom!

How does the last line from the chorus of that one Charli XCX song that all the gays are obssessed with go again? pic.twitter.com/cQogHid1qh — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) April 28, 2024

Margot Robbie as a Drag Race guest judge when?

She’s here to make it clear, but he’s just Ken.

Me when someone asks me who the villain of the Barbie movie is pic.twitter.com/11Bb7ezctq — Sierra La Puerta (@SierraLaPuer) April 28, 2024

This one is the GOAT

Yes, really.

What sound does a goat make? pic.twitter.com/CNQ84AtzoP — Kiki 🇱🇧🍉 Team Roxxxy & Angie (@Kikiquoii) April 26, 2024

The seven other All Stars 9 contestants and dolls you can’t read are: Plastique Tiara, Nina West, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Shannel and season Gottik.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 begins on 17 May on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.