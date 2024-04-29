All Stars 9: The very best Roxxxy Andrews ‘You Can’t Read The Doll’ memes
If you’re a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewer with a social media account, you’ve probably seen the fandom going wild for one specific meme from All Stars 9 contestant Roxxxy Andrews.
Following the cast reveal for All Stars 9, fans were ecstatic to hear Florida-based queen Roxxxy will be making her werk room return for the second time.
During the reveal, fans were treated to a sneak peek of each of the eight queens, with Roxxxy simply declaring: “you can’t read the doll.”
She previously appeared on season five of Drag Race, in 2013, and All Stars 2 in 2016.
The entrance line is a reference to a viral 2022 meme in which Roxxxy hopped on Instagram Live to tell trolls that she won’t be read for filth.
Now, as is common practice, the Drag Race fans have turned the statement into a meme online. Here are some of the very best, and the weirdest, “Baby, you can’t read the doll” memes.
Tribute to illiterate trans people
You might not be able to read the doll, but what happens when the doll can’t read?
Grown up, you can read the human
This is what Roxxxy Andrews spends her time saying on Opposite Day.
Roald Dahl shade
There are so many layers to this Roald Dahl x Drag Race crossover.
Silence speaks louder than words
As Jinkx Monsoon once said: “Line?”
A shout out to the UK girlies
RuPaul in 2019.
And a little read of the UK girlies
This one hurts.
Even the Drag Race queens are getting involved
Season 14 star Kornbread seemingly addressing a Drag Race ru-turn that never materialised.
And some Drag Race queens are getting name checked
Ke-rri.
Malaysia Babydoll Fox
OK, this one from Roxxxy’s season five and All Stars 2 sister Alaska is clever.
Eur-e-ker
A bit of stretch here, but we admire the creativity.
Give it up for the OG
Put some respect on the queen of Cameroon’s name, BeBe Zahara Benet.
It’s all getting a bit meta
And progressively weirder.
So, so strange
Vroom vroom!
Margot Robbie as a Drag Race guest judge when?
She’s here to make it clear, but he’s just Ken.
This one is the GOAT
Yes, really.
The seven other All Stars 9 contestants and dolls you can’t read are: Plastique Tiara, Nina West, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Shannel and season Gottik.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 begins on 17 May on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.