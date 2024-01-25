Roskilde Festival adds Doja Cat, Ice Spice and more to its lineup

Roskilde Festival has announced more artists joining its lineup for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Danish festival will return between 29 June and 6 July with more than 170 music acts.

This includes headliner Doja Cat, as well as Ice Spice, J Hus, Jungle and Khruangbin, who have been added to the lineup.

Tickets for the festival – including weekend and day tickets – are now available from Ticketmaster.

Doja Cat will headline the festival as part of the European leg of her Scarlet Tour, which includes a string of arena and festival dates.

The rapper was previously set to perform in 2020 before the festival got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2020, she was a star in the making, and in the meantime, she has arguably become the most hyped and popular rapper in the world. The years of waiting to bring her here is finally coming to an end,” said festival organisers.

Ice Spice will perform at the festival for the first time this summer, bringing viral hits like “Deli”, “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana”.

They join previously announced acts including Foo Fighters, Kali Uchis, Skrillex, and PJ Harvey.

Alongside music, the festival will also present a vast lineup of “interdisciplinary art and activism through talks, workshops and performances”.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and the full lineup below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

You can get day tickets for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday at DKK 1,230.00 (approx. €160) each or a full weekend festival ticket at DKK 2,430.00 (approx. €320) each.

What’s the Roskilde Festival 2024 lineup?

The first list of names for the 2024 Roskilde lineup so far include:

Foo Fighters / Doja Cat / Ice Spice / Kali Uchis / Skrillex / Gilli / J Hus / PJ Harvey / Jane’s Addiction / Jungle / Khruangbin / Brutalismus 3000 / Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes / Lankum / Medina / Nia Archives / Blondshell / Heilung / Marina Sena / Omah Lay / Romy / Tainy / Trueno / The Armed / Ivan$ito / Kind Mod Kind / Liv.e / Mandy, Indiana / Violent Magic Orchestra / Amen Dunes / Aysay / Better Lovers / Blanco Teta / Brìghde Chaimbeul / CTM & Skjold Rambow / Deena Abdelwahed / English Teacher / Humazapas / Icekiid / Kari Faux / Mabe Fratti / Marina Herlop / Pö / Slauson Malone 1 / Snõõper / Valentina Magaletti / Waqwaq Kingdom /